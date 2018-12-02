WAUSAU, Wis. -- The Holmen High School wrestling team won all five of its meets to claim the team championship at the Wausau West Duals on Saturday.
The Vikings, who were WIAA Division 1 state runners-up last season, beat Rhinelander 51-24, Stanley-Boyd 51-19, Wausau West 58-18, Tomah 56-18 and Sauk Prairie 51-21.
Parker Kratochvill (106 pounds), Alex Pellowski (120), Wyatt McCutchan (152, Kalyn Jahn (182) and Drake Schams (195) all went unbeaten for Holmen. Sam Smith (113), Rylee Rensberry (132), Logan West (145) and Jesse Fiers (285) all went 4-1.
Holmen also entered a second team in the event, and it went 1-4. Brandon Beers (120) was 4-1 for that team.
Tomah went 3-2 and finished its day with a 48-28 victory over Wausau West. Marques Fritsche and Jairon Pierce were 5-0 for the Timberwolves.
Reedsburg Duals
REEDSBURG, Wis. — Westby finished third by beating River Valley 39-30 in a placement match, and Logan/Central co-op was fifth after beating Oregon 66-17 in its placement match.
The Norsemen received 5-0 performances from Logan Turben (126 pounds), Austin Mowery (145), Ryan Knight (152) and Grant Fremstad (170). Jeremiah Nagel (160), Alex Gavrilos (195, 220) and Robert Snodgrass (285) all went 5-0 for Logan/Central.
Ellsworth Invitational
ELLSWORTH, Wis. — Sparta placed fifth out of 12 teams with a score of 129 and had a champion in senior Jon Bailey, who won all of his matches at 126 pounds.
Garet Pfaff (220) and Noah Benish went 3-1 at 220 and 285, respectively, to place second for the Spartans. Tye Klass (4-1, 152) added a third-place finish.
Nicolet Knight Scramble
GLENDALE, Wis. — Prairie du Chien won the team championship with 227½ points and crowned three individual champions.
Matt Rogge (113), Reid Koenig (138) and Bradyn Saint (152) all won for the Blackhawks, while Chase Fisher (120), Luke Wright (220) and Colten Wall (285) placed second.
Black Hawk Invitational
SOUTH WAYNE, Wis. — Cale Anderson (106) and Josh Frye (113) won championships for Viroqua, which finished fifth in a 12-team field with 130½ points. Anderson and Frye both won four matches. Lucas Oldham (132) added a third-place finish by winning three of four matches for the Blackhawks.