High school wrestling: Holmen fights off challenge of La Crosse Aquinas

HOLMEN — The plan was to not just match its opponent's physicality but to surpass it, and the Holmen High School wrestling team was up to the challenge on Thursday.
The Vikings made the most of chances at bonus points and finished plenty of matches early in beating Aquinas 48-28 in an MVC dual at the Bernie L. Ferry Field House.
Holmen (2-0) recorded seven pins and scored the first 24 points and officially became a winner when senior Drake Schams pinned Noah DeGroot in 2 minutes, 49 seconds during the 195-pound bout.
The Blugolds (3-1), who have been receiving votes in Division 3 team rankings by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, were within 30-22 after Ian Kaczmarowski beat AJ Ranaivoson at 170, but three straight pins destroyed their chance of staying unbeaten in the conference.
"If you can put pressure on a team that's really physical, you can shut it down," said Schams (21-4), who controlled nearly all of his bout against DeGroot (6-3). "They've been successful with that this season, but we've been training for that and being really physical with each other in practice.
"That's what prepared us for this meet."
Senior Adam Quam followed that match with a pin of his own at 220 while making his season debut.
You have free articles remaining.
Quam hadn't wrestled yet this season due an injury at the end of the football season and trailed Charlie Langeberg (15-8) 7-1 after one period. But Quam dug himself in and executed a throw that led to a pin at the 3:01 mark.
"He has only practiced on the mat three times," Holmen coach Jason Lulloff said of Quam. "He's been doing cardio, but physically wrestling? Just three practices.
"I told him during the blood time we had, that he just had to get off his feet and hit a lat drop, and that's exactly what he did."
Sophomore Carson Westcott (15-7) started the pin string by taking care of Ashton Hollett in 1:36 at 182 pounds.
But it was hard to ignore the tone set by Holmen sophomore Parker Kratochvill (22-5) in the first bout at 106. Kratochvill overwhelmed Aquinas freshman Tate Flege (23-3) and pinned him in 50 seconds.
"Parker's a great wrestler and has a lot of potential," Schams said. "That match was a great start to the dual meet for us. It gave us a quick six (points) and maybe gave us our biggest push tonight."
Aquinas highlights included pins by Joe Penchi (23-2) at 132, Jakob Zhovtis at 160 and Clay Berra (22-5) at 285. Freshman Calvin Hargrove (16-6) and Zach DeGroot (21-4) also won at 138 and 145, respectively.
Junior Sam Smith (21-3, 113) and Branson Beers (19-8, 126) also had pins for the Vikings, and the win by Beers gave them a 24-0 lead.
"The thing about wrestling Holmen is that they are hard to get bonus (points) on, and if you make a mistake, they will take advantage of it," said Aquinas coach Deke Stanek, whose team lost a 38-37 dual to Prairie du Chien, ranked third in Division 2, on Tuesday. "It is a blessing for us to wrestle Holmen because we are trying to get to where they are, and it only makes us better."
Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX