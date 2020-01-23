High school wrestling: Holmen fights off challenge of La Crosse Aquinas

"He has only practiced on the mat three times," Holmen coach Jason Lulloff said of Quam. "He's been doing cardio, but physically wrestling? Just three practices.

"I told him during the blood time we had, that he just had to get off his feet and hit a lat drop, and that's exactly what he did."

Sophomore Carson Westcott (15-7) started the pin string by taking care of Ashton Hollett in 1:36 at 182 pounds.

But it was hard to ignore the tone set by Holmen sophomore Parker Kratochvill (22-5) in the first bout at 106. Kratochvill overwhelmed Aquinas freshman Tate Flege (23-3) and pinned him in 50 seconds.

"Parker's a great wrestler and has a lot of potential," Schams said. "That match was a great start to the dual meet for us. It gave us a quick six (points) and maybe gave us our biggest push tonight."

Aquinas highlights included pins by Joe Penchi (23-2) at 132, Jakob Zhovtis at 160 and Clay Berra (22-5) at 285. Freshman Calvin Hargrove (16-6) and Zach DeGroot (21-4) also won at 138 and 145, respectively.

Junior Sam Smith (21-3, 113) and Branson Beers (19-8, 126) also had pins for the Vikings, and the win by Beers gave them a 24-0 lead.

"The thing about wrestling Holmen is that they are hard to get bonus (points) on, and if you make a mistake, they will take advantage of it," said Aquinas coach Deke Stanek, whose team lost a 38-37 dual to Prairie du Chien, ranked third in Division 2, on Tuesday. "It is a blessing for us to wrestle Holmen because we are trying to get to where they are, and it only makes us better."

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more local sports coverage like this? Get our local sports coverage delivered to your inbox daily! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.