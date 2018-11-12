HOLMEN — His wrestlers filled the 400 wing of Holmen High School and took turns warming up with jumping jacks, burpees and other drills dictated by assistant coach Jared Bagniewski.
Jason Lulloff was inside a small gym listening to what was happening in the hallway as he tried to figure out to best use the equivalent of four mats for a group of nearly 80 Vikings who would be joining him when Bagniewski was done with it.
“I don’t know what we’re going to do,” Lulloff said as he walked the room and officially began his ninth season of coaching the team. “This is crazy. I don’t know what to do.”
Lulloff could run wrestling practices in his sleep, but the space crunch was going to make Monday’s first practice — and each one that follows this season — quite an experience.
It also made for quite a program introduction for the 20-some girls who participated and ballooned the already-strong numbers with which Lulloff was used to dealing.
Everyone wants to be associated with a winner, and those loyal to the sport and program for years are being joined by fresh faces willing to learn.
“It’s crazy to see how many people we have supporting wrestling right now,” said Holmen senior Kalyn Jahn, who was the WIAA Division 1 state runner-up at 170 pounds with a 46-8 record as a junior. “A lot of people are realize what kind of program coach Lulloff’s running.”
The Vikings advanced to the championship match before coming up short in a 31-29 loss to Stoughton and bringing home a second-place trophy from the team state tournament last season. They had 10 individual state qualifiers, and Isaac Lahr joined Jahn as a runner-up while Reed Williams placed third.
Lahr now wrestles at UW-La Crosse, and Williams is a member of the North Dakota State team, leaving Jahn as the returning leader of such a big team.
Jahn felt like he had a strong offseason and has successfully fought his way back from a broken right wrist — he still has the battle scars — to take that position.
Lulloff split his wrestlers into two large groups on Monday. One was for advanced skill and the other for beginning. The girls team worked with the beginning group after tripling its participation number from last season.
The Vikings have enough for a team this winter, meaning their girls roster will compete against other girls in a handful of invitationals around the state. A head count on Monday produced 22 girls on the practice mats, but the number could grow.
It is a direct reflection of Lulloff reaching out and offering the opportunity to wrestle and recent success of the team.
Holmen has been building steam toward a run to the top of the state, and junior Alex Pellowski and senior Jesse Fiers also return as state qualifiers.
“Last year showed what this program is capable of doing,” Jahn said. “Now the bar has been set higher, and the next step is a state title.”