HOLMEN — The black hoodie had its strings pulled tight enough for just Kalyn Jahn’s face to show with a little tuft of hair creeping out to his forehead.
The Holmen High School senior’s nose was heavily bandaged after a rough weekend wrestling tournament in Rochester, Minn., but he was taking full advantage of practice time for the next significant tournament of the season — the Bi-State Classic.
Wrestlers will do whatever it takes to keep body parts intact and continue to compete.
“It’s just torn up pretty bad,” Jahn said of his nose. “It’s bleeding, so I just have to make sure it’s covered. Nothing serious.”
But Jahn is extremely serious about the Bi-State Classic, which includes 68 teams — one session that will include matches for girls — and takes place all day Friday and Saturday at the La Crosse Center.
He is a three-time runner-up and would like nothing more than to pose for pictures from the highest spot on the medal stand in his last appearance after getting so close three times.
“Once you place in something, you can’t go back and do worse then you did before,” said Jahn, a two-time WIAA Division 1 state qualifier who placed fifth as a sophomore and second as a junior. “The bar was set pretty high the first time, and I have to do better, so I’m working hard to make it happen.”
Jahn (16-2) is ranked third in Division 1 at 170 pounds, and his bracket at Bi-State is always a difficult one. He will stay at that weight this week.
Jahn could have to go through last year’s champion Shane Liegel (River Valley) or Reece Worachek (Luxemburg-Casco) to achieve his goal of becoming a Bi-State champion. Liegel, ranked first by Wisconsin Wrestling Online in Division 2 at 182, beat Jahn 3-1 in last year’s Bi-State final and went on to win a state title. Worachek was fourth at 152 last year and is ranked first at 170 in Division 2.
“This is a spot where he gets really good matches,” Holmen coach Jason Lulloff said of Jahn. “There aren’t very many times where he gets that. We just had the Christmas Tournament (in Rochester), then there’s Bi-State and then the (postseason) tournament series.”
Jahn was 5-2 with a couple of pins at the Minnesota Christmas Tournament, taking a 6-5 loss to Waconia’s Cade Mueller in a semifinal and a 2-0 defeat to St. Michael-Albertville’s Carl Leuer in the third-place match. Mueller is ranked second in Class AA at 170 and Leuer fifth in Class AAA at 182 in Minnesota.
“I think more about what I do wrong than what I do well,” Jahn said. “I lost two matches I shouldn’t have lost, so I’m working on not making those mistakes again.”
The fact that Jahn is trying to become a four-time qualifier for the finals is quite a feat in itself, and that isn’t lost on coach Jason Lulloff.
“That’s an amazing accomplishment,” Lulloff said. “He’s been up there three times and hasn’t won it yet, but it’s also a really tough tournament to win, especially at the weights he’s been wrestling.
“He really wants to finish it by winning this time, but he also knows he has to wrestle well to get there and even better to win it.”