High school wrestling: Holmen's Parker Kratochvill off to good start at Bi-State

The Minnesota Christmas Tournament provides two grueling days of competition for 41 wrestling teams from Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa.
It’s also the way coach Jason Lulloff’s Holmen High School team likes to begin its winter break.
Even with the high-profile Bi-State Classic approaching after the holiday, that’s where Lulloff hopes that the experience provides the Vikings with something to learn about themselves in addition to the quality of matches themselves.
Holmen sophomore Parker Kratochvill wasn’t thrilled with the way the way he wrestled in Rochester, Minnesota, and it was evident when he mentioned that he finished eighth in the 106-pound bracket.
“I should have won my last match, and I had a close match with (Kaukauna’s) Greyson Clark (in the quarterfinals),” Kratochvill said. “I started (the tournament) good, but I didn’t finish it the way I wanted.” Kratochvill, ranked fourth in Division 1, couldn’t have gotten a much better start to the Bi-State Classic at the La Crosse Center on Friday. After receiving a first-round bye, Kratochvill (14-5) pinned his first actual opponent in 2 minutes, 28 seconds.
He followed that up with a 14-0 win over Riverdale Jonah Dennis (15-4) to advance to Friday night’s quarterfinal round at 106. Kratochvill placed sixth in his first Bi-State a year ago, but he wrestled back for that spot after being stopped short of the quarterfinals.
Kratochvill, who will make a weight jump to 113 this season, said he has made some changes to his approach this season, and he appears to be comfortable with them.
“I’ve tried to get better on top and get better with tilts,” said Kratochvill, who helped the Vikings qualify for the WIAA team state tournament last season. “I also have to be better at working setups on my feet and opening things up.”
The Friday performance may have motivated teammates Sam Smith (13-3) and Alex Pellowski (11-1), who followed Kratochvill with wins each time to punch their tickets to the quarterfinals at 113 and 120, respectively.
Pellowski, ranked fifth in Division 1 at 126, had a pin and two technical falls and qualified for the quarterfinals with a technical fall over Stratford’s Karter Stuttgen (15-2), who is ranked fourth at 120 in Division 3.
Aquinas sophomore Joe Penchi (12-1, 132) and freshman Tate Flege (13-0, 106) also advanced to the quarterfinals before the Tribune’s press time.