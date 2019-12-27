High school wrestling: Holmen's Parker Kratochvill off to good start at Bi-State

The Minnesota Christmas Tournament provides two grueling days of competition for 41 wrestling teams from Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa.

It’s also the way coach Jason Lulloff’s Holmen High School team likes to begin its winter break.

Even with the high-profile Bi-State Classic approaching after the holiday, that’s where Lulloff hopes that the experience provides the Vikings with something to learn about themselves in addition to the quality of matches themselves.

Holmen sophomore Parker Kratochvill wasn’t thrilled with the way the way he wrestled in Rochester, Minnesota, and it was evident when he mentioned that he finished eighth in the 106-pound bracket.

“I should have won my last match, and I had a close match with (Kaukauna’s) Greyson Clark (in the quarterfinals),” Kratochvill said. “I started (the tournament) good, but I didn’t finish it the way I wanted.” Kratochvill, ranked fourth in Division 1, couldn’t have gotten a much better start to the Bi-State Classic at the La Crosse Center on Friday. After receiving a first-round bye, Kratochvill (14-5) pinned his first actual opponent in 2 minutes, 28 seconds.

