High school wrestling: Holmen settles into new practice room

“If you are working on a throw, and something doesn’t go right, you now have two people who aren’t going to feel very comfortable with what they are doing,” Lulloff said. “It doesn’t matter how the dummy lands, we know it will be OK. It gives the person working on the throw more confidence.”

The facility also had padded walls, ropes and pulleys to allow the team to do some different kinds of drills.

“This blew what I thought it was going to be out of the water,” said senior Carter Vetsch, who was 46-9 at 152 pounds as a junior. “It’s crazy to be in there. I never would have dreamed we’d have a facility like this.”

It will prove to be a positive addition to an already powerful program.

Holmen has a team that hasn’t experienced difficulty with numbers and seems to be able to roll over its talent rather seamlessly. Extremely successful seniors leave every season, and while the strength of the team may change, it’s always there.

The Vikings, who have qualified for four straight team state tournaments, have four returning state qualifiers in seniors Vetsch and Sam Smith and juniors Parker Kratochvill and Branson Beers.