High school wrestling: Holmen settles into new practice room

HOLMEN — Wrestling practice could be heard upon turning a corner and walking down the Holmen High School hallway that led to where it was being held on Monday.
Entering the door upon arrival was a foreign feeling to say the least.
There was no cart filled with a boom box and other assorted practice necessities and no one bumping into a teammate while trying to run a drill.
The pod of Vikings wrestling at one end of their new wrestling room was 210 feet away from the pod at the other end, and groups in between competed in comfortable zones.
“The noise is the only bad thing,” Holmen coach Jason Lulloff said with a smile before putting on a headset and interrupting a practice that included more than 40 participants. “You can’t escape it.”
The Vikings needed their own practice space and have it with the help of a referendum that passed a couple of years ago.
Sure, Lulloff needed a microphone to communicate with the room before it split into beginner and advanced groups, but the situation provided was light years ahead of its previous normal — a space it shared with the gymnastics team.
The new room is already creating a more positive situation for everyone involved with the program, which enjoys the readiness of the facility at all times. Members of the team had to set up mats before practice and put them away after practice completed in the old space.
“We don’t need two hours (to practice anymore) because we don’t have to set up or tear down (mats),” Lulloff said. “We’re doing two now, but we will cut back to an hour-and-a-half, which means a little more time for people to be with family at night or take care of academics or work some extra time with a coach.”
With all of that established, the Vikings are ready to tackle a new — and very different — season, which begins Tuesday with a 5 p.m. home dual against Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T.
The two programs have been the most successful of the Coulee Region in recent years. The Titans, who placed second at the WIAA Division 2 team state tournament last March, beat the Division 1 state-qualifying Vikings 34-31 in Galesville last season.
Holmen has prepared for that dual by implementing the addition of several new pieces of equipment at practices, which are held in a space that stretches 210 feet long and 47 feet wide.
Among those used heavily during one practice were weight dummies and slam balls, which have attached handles and straps, allowing wrestlers to start with the ball behind them before swinging it over there heads and slamming it to the ground in front of them.
The dummies, made in different sizes to accommodate wrestlers of different ages and sizes, made throwing drills more effective by allowing for more attempts per person and eliminating the chance of injury.
“If you are working on a throw, and something doesn’t go right, you now have two people who aren’t going to feel very comfortable with what they are doing,” Lulloff said. “It doesn’t matter how the dummy lands, we know it will be OK. It gives the person working on the throw more confidence.”
The facility also had padded walls, ropes and pulleys to allow the team to do some different kinds of drills.
“This blew what I thought it was going to be out of the water,” said senior Carter Vetsch, who was 46-9 at 152 pounds as a junior. “It’s crazy to be in there. I never would have dreamed we’d have a facility like this.”
It will prove to be a positive addition to an already powerful program.
Holmen has a team that hasn’t experienced difficulty with numbers and seems to be able to roll over its talent rather seamlessly. Extremely successful seniors leave every season, and while the strength of the team may change, it’s always there.
The Vikings, who have qualified for four straight team state tournaments, have four returning state qualifiers in seniors Vetsch and Sam Smith and juniors Parker Kratochvill and Branson Beers.
Smith placed fifth in the state at 113 last season and begins the season ranked third at 120 by Wisconsin Wrestling Online. Vetsch is fifth at 182, Kratochvill sixth at 126 and Beers 12th at 132.
The goal, of course, for all of them is to advance to another state tournament should one be held. The Vikings, like every other team, will have to alter its training philosophy to a new kind of season, so reaction to those adjustments will be key.
“Typically, we go into a season taking it very slow,” Lulloff said. “We don’t worry about cardio at the beginning. That’s something we work on more in the middle of the season, so we can peak and taper at the end.
“Now that’s all gone. We have five weeks, so we will forget about some of the intricacies we concentrated on before and worry about what we can do to be successful right now. That’s never been my thought process.”
Sports editor Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX