The Holmen High School wrestling team beat Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T 42-25 in a nonconference dual at UW-La Crosse on Thursday.
The Vikings are ranked seventh in Division 2, and the Titans own the No. 7 spot in Division 2. The matchup, wrestling on mats next to UW-La Crosse's WIAC dual against UW-Whitewater, drew more than 700 people to Mitchell Hall.
Holmen won the first three matches and four of the last five.
Freshman Parker Kratochvill (29-7) recorded an impressive 8-2 win over Tanner Andersen (22-6) at 106, and Holmen's Alex Pellowski (26-9) held on to beat Colton Sime (19-6) 11-9 at 120.
Holmen's Kalyn Jahn (32-2, 170) and Drake Schams (28-7, 182) both needed less than a minute to end their matches.
Caleb Butler (22-11) picked up a 7-5 win for the Vikings against Landon Lockington (18-8) at 195, and Jesse Fiers (27-9) pulled off a quick pin of Hunter Kastenschmidt to finish the dual at 285.
In between, Mel.-Min./G-E-T's Julian Purney improved to 27-1 with a technical fall at 126, and teammates Jaden Anderson (16-5, 152 pounds), Hunter Andersen (20-8, 150) and Bryce Burns (23-5, 220) all collected one-sided victories.
MVC
Tomah 67, Onalaska/Luther 6
TOMAH — The Timberwolves tallied five pins and a handful of forfeits to run away with the dual.
Coulee
Westby 42, Viroqua 36
VIROQUA — Six of Westby’s seven wins came by pin to knock down the Blackhawks.
Conor Vatland (26-5) defeated Paul Nickelotti by pinning him in the second period of the 195-pound match. Dakota Bakkestuen (138, 14-3) earned another pin for the Norsemen after defeating Case Mayberry.
Viroqua won the lightweight matches, starting with Cale Anderson (106, 28-2) pinning Brock Hoskins, which was followed by Josh Frye (113, 29-3) pinning Trevor Lemke.
West Salem/Bangor 51, Black River Falls 18
WEST SALEM — West Salem/Bangor got 30 free points from forfeits, but tallied two quick pins in the middle weights as well.
Colten Gourley (160 pounds) and Joe Hess (170) had first-period pins for West Salem/Bangor.