High school wrestling: La Crosse Aquinas dominates Logan/Central for MVC win

Aquinas High School wrestling coach Deke Stanek doesn't instigate a lot of talk about winning and losing as his team prepares for a dual or invitational.
The emphasis is much more on being prepared for potential situations and wrestlers showing the ability to do more — or do certain things better — than the last time they stepped on the mat.
The magnitude and importance of a city rivalry didn't change that Thursday night when the Blugolds beat the Logan/Central co-op 50-18 in an MVC dual in front of about 600 people at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.
Sure, Stanek was proud of what his winners did, but he was also quick to point out the performances of others who didn't get their hands raised.
"Look what Zach (DeGroot), a kid who came out as a freshman, did against a great wrestler like Dylan Ellefson tonight," Stanek said. "Jack Christenson kind of the same thing as someone who didn't wrestle in middle school and came back out as a freshman.
"(Logan/Central's) Daylin Haney is another good wrestler for them, and I thought Jack pushed him pretty good."
Ellefson beat DeGroot, a senior, 6-4, at 145 pounds and Haney handed Christenson, a sophomore, a 10-4 defeat at 120, but the Blugolds handled the challenges they faced just about everywhere else.
Aquinas won eight of 12 matches contested and had six pins to improve its MVC record to 2-0 heading into a Saturday Invitational at Westby and a home dual against Tomah on Thursday.
The Blugolds swung the tide for good with three straight big wins after Ellefson's victory over DeGroot at 145.
Logan/Central was within 24-12 after Ellefson scored beating DeGroot with a takedown in overtime, but the Blugolds received pins from Riley Klar and Jakob Zhovtis before Riley Haag won by technical fall at 170.
That burst pushed the Aquinas lead to 38-12, and it closed out with two more wins in the final three matches.
The team victory is just what the Blugolds, who also received pins from Tate Flege at 113, Joe Penchi at 132, Calvin Hargrove at 138 and Charlie Langeberg at 220, needed to get the second half of the season rolling in the right direction.
Senior Noah DeGroot wrestled his first match of the seaosn for Aquinas and came away with a pin against Alex Gavrilos at 195. DeGroot was cleared to wrestle before the Bi-State Classic the last week of December, but Stanek wanted to make his debut in a little different environment.
"I didn't want to put him through the grinder of Bi-State," Stanek said. "We targeted this date, and he went out there and did it."
DeGroot followed a scoreless first period by building an 11-1 lead by the end of the second. Gavrilos put DeGroot on his back briefly in the third and got within 15-6, but DeGroot finished the match on a pin with 3 seconds left.