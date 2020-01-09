High school wrestling: La Crosse Aquinas dominates Logan/Central for MVC win

Aquinas won eight of 12 matches contested and had six pins to improve its MVC record to 2-0 heading into a Saturday Invitational at Westby and a home dual against Tomah on Thursday.

The Blugolds swung the tide for good with three straight big wins after Ellefson's victory over DeGroot at 145.

Logan/Central was within 24-12 after Ellefson scored beating DeGroot with a takedown in overtime, but the Blugolds received pins from Riley Klar and Jakob Zhovtis before Riley Haag won by technical fall at 170.

That burst pushed the Aquinas lead to 38-12, and it closed out with two more wins in the final three matches.

The team victory is just what the Blugolds, who also received pins from Tate Flege at 113, Joe Penchi at 132, Calvin Hargrove at 138 and Charlie Langeberg at 220, needed to get the second half of the season rolling in the right direction.

Senior Noah DeGroot wrestled his first match of the seaosn for Aquinas and came away with a pin against Alex Gavrilos at 195. DeGroot was cleared to wrestle before the Bi-State Classic the last week of December, but Stanek wanted to make his debut in a little different environment.