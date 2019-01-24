The Aquinas High School wrestling team took care of business and beat Sparta in an MVC dual for the first time since 2005 on Thursday.
The Blugolds beat the Spartans 37-27 at the Reinhart Athletic Complex and won eight matches in the dual to get the victory.
Aquinas, which completed a 3-2 conference season, last beat Sparta by a 40-30 score on Feb. 1, 2005. Sparta coach Jared Rickert picked up a pin in that dual, but it came in the final match (135 pounds), and the Blugolds had already clinched the victory.
Freshman Joe Penchi (21-2) picked up a pin at 126, and junior Noah DeGroot (16-6) won by major decision at 195 for Aquinas, which had lost 13 straight duals to Sparta before Thursday.
Freshmen Jack Christenson (106) and Jack Gauger (113), junior Zach DeGroot (145), freshman Riley Klar (152), freshman Dylan Halvorson (160) and senior Robert Uehling (182) also won for Aquinas. Christenson, Gauger and Halvorson all won by pin.
Vince Polhamus improved to 25-10 with a pin at 132, Luke Wendorf is 12-5 after winning at 170, and Garet Pfaff is 22-8 after getting a pin at 220 for Sparta.