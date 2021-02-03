High school wrestling: La Crosse Aquinas happy to have 10 going to sectional

They pulled in — each as another piece of the caravan — and filled the parking lot of the La Crosse Area Wrestling building to continue their unique season.
The Aquinas High School wrestling team will be represented better than any other at Saturday’s WIAA Division 3 Mineral Point Sectional, and coach Deke Stanek gave this week a special twist by shifting his practice venue.
The Blugolds understand the challenge ahead of them if they want to qualify for the team state tournament. Second-ranked Mineral Point, sixth-ranked Fennimore, 11th-ranked Iowa-Grant/Highland and others are there with them to vie for two qualifying spots.
But Aquinas will enter the battle with 10 sectional qualifiers — no other team has more than eight — as it tries to extend the season another week for individuals or two for the team.
“It’s fun whenever you take a large group of guys to the sectional,” Stanek said. “There were guys we knew would get through, and then we had some guys we weren’t too sure about get through, too.
“It’s always great to get more through (a regional) than you thought you might, and we did because everyone wrestled really well last week. That showed in the later rounds and especially in the semifinals and true second(-place) matches.”
The Blugolds won the Independence Regional by 24 points. In past years, that would have meant a sectional semifinal dual three days later, but the COVID-19 pandemic, of course, has changed everything.
Team sectionals were scrapped by the WIAA, and everyone starts from scratch on Saturday. The top two teams in each sectional qualify for team state on Feb. 20. The top two individuals at each sectional qualify for individual state on Feb. 13.
Those meets for Division 3 will take place at Wausau West, and Stanek hopes to be busy for both but understands the challenge of scoring more points than some of the ranked teams on Saturday.
“With the shortened season, we had to do a lot of things differently, and that means we changed our training plan in regards to technique and tapering for the tournament,” Stanek said. “I think we are better wrestlers because of it and better coaches because of it because we had to adapt. Change is always good.
“We didn’t remain stagnant, and the way everyone wrestled on Saturday confirmed that the things we’ve been doing are working. We hope it continues to work that way, and this will be the big test for that.”
Aquinas takes six regional champions to what has traditionally been one of the most difficult sectionals in the state. Wrestlers like regional champs Joe Penchi (9-0, 145 pounds) and Riley Klar (9-4, 170) are aware of what awaits and the path to continue their seasons.
The path, to this point, has already been a different one with a schedule full of dual meets before last weekend’s bracketed regional. The Blugolds entered the fray after playing a complete football season, so they were optimistic they they would be able to compete in some form.
“It’s been a lot different than what it always was before,” Penchi said. “Less competition and less people to wrestle, it’s hard to put it all into words.
“But this (the postseason) feels the same as it always has. Now, you know what’s going to happen as long as you get to wrestle and what you have to do to get to the next match.”
Penchi, a junior who already has two state appearances under his belt, will have to hold off Pittsville’s Camron Dammann (8-0), Ithaca/Weston’s Lincoln Manning (4-1) and or Iowa-Grant/Highland senior Andrew Winders (15-1) — barring upsets — to get to state a third time.
Penchi is ranked fourth in Division 3 by Wisconsin Wrestling Online, while Dammann is 10th. Manning and Winders earned honorable mention in the most recent rankings.
Klar broke into the top 10 this week and enters the sectional ranked eighth. Top-ranked Nolan Springer (8-0) of Mineral Point is also in his bracket, along with Ithaca/Weston’s Jacob Manning (9-2) and Royall’s Austin Roach (10-1). Manning is ranked 10th, and Roach received honorable mention.
Klar agreed with Penchi in that the postseason is giving the season a bit or normal feel again, and while he wished an opportunity to wrestle in front of a packed Kohl Center or Wisconsin Field House was on the line, simply extending the season is what’s important.
It would be nice to have all of those people there for the setting of it all, but state is state,” Klar said. “It doesn’t matter where it is. If we make it, we’re still doing what we want to do and accomplishing what we wanted to accomplish.”
Freshman Jake Fitzpatrick (12-1, 106), freshman Jesse Penchi (8-2, 120), sophomore Tate Flege (11-2, 126) and freshman David Malin (12-1, 160) also won regional championships for the Blugolds.
Juniors Jack Christianson (6-3, 138), Zack Schwartz (3-4, 152), Nolan Hargrove (4-8, 182) and Will Hansen (3-8, 220) are also sectional qualifiers after second-place regional finishes.
Stanek said quality wrestling is the goal of the weekend. Anything that accompanies that — like a team state opportunity — is gravy.
“We have some absolute stiff competition ahead of us,” Stanek said. “Our guys will have to wrestle well from the first round to the last to make it through.
“Having two instead of (the normal) three qualify makes it even tougher. My main focus with these guys is to get them to do their best during every match. We’ll let the team points fall where they may.
“I don’t want the kids going for pins or bonus points for that if it puts them in trouble for their match. It’s individual first and see what happens with team, but it’s always good to have 10 kids there to see what we can do.”