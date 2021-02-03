High school wrestling: La Crosse Aquinas happy to have 10 going to sectional

Team sectionals were scrapped by the WIAA, and everyone starts from scratch on Saturday. The top two teams in each sectional qualify for team state on Feb. 20. The top two individuals at each sectional qualify for individual state on Feb. 13.

Those meets for Division 3 will take place at Wausau West, and Stanek hopes to be busy for both but understands the challenge of scoring more points than some of the ranked teams on Saturday.

“With the shortened season, we had to do a lot of things differently, and that means we changed our training plan in regards to technique and tapering for the tournament,” Stanek said. “I think we are better wrestlers because of it and better coaches because of it because we had to adapt. Change is always good.

“We didn’t remain stagnant, and the way everyone wrestled on Saturday confirmed that the things we’ve been doing are working. We hope it continues to work that way, and this will be the big test for that.”

Aquinas takes six regional champions to what has traditionally been one of the most difficult sectionals in the state. Wrestlers like regional champs Joe Penchi (9-0, 145 pounds) and Riley Klar (9-4, 170) are aware of what awaits and the path to continue their seasons.