High school wrestling: Meeting between state powers a pleasure to watch

The Vikings have been a powerhouse — both in the Coulee Region and on the state level — for years.

They have qualified for the team state tournament six times since 2010 and are trying to get their a fourth straight time this season. The Titans have been building to state success and have qualified for the last two tournaments.

One reason Mel.-Min./G-E-T has reached that level is the willingness to compete against programs such as Holmen and enter the Bi-State Classic. The Titans also competed in the The Clash in Rochester and hosted Minnesota power Kasson-Mantorville in a dual meet.

“That’s how you get better,” Peterson said. “You have to wrestle teams like Holmen or someone like Kasson-Mantorville. We got beat up by Kasson-Mantorville, but that’s a really good wrestling program in Minnesota.

“Everyone knows how good Holmen is, too, and these are the kinds of matches we need to have to keep moving forward.”

The Vikings beat the Titans during dual meets wrestled at UW-La Crosse the past couple of seasons, but the tables were turned after a series of fantastic matches that were eaten up by the crowd.

