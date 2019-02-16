The third-ranked Holmen High School wrestling team crowned three champions and will send four competitors to the WIAA Division 1 individual state meet at the Kohl Center in Madison next week.
Seniors Kalyn Jahn and Jesse Fiers and junior Alex Pellowski won championships at Saturday’s Verona Sectional, and junior teammate Drake Schams added a runner-up finish to join them as qualifiers.
Jahn (45-2), a state runner-up last season, pinned his way through the 170-pound bracket with his longest match last 1 minute, 27 seconds. Fiers (40-1) did the same at 285, and his longest match last 1:29.
Pellowski (40-9) had two pins and a major decision at 113 and beat Logan/Central’s Dylan Ellefson 10-0 in the championship bout. Ellefson (35-9) is his team’s only qualifier with the second-place finish.
Sparta senior Jon Bailey (33-1) lost his first match of the season but rallied with a pin in the next match to determine true second place. Bailey lost a 1-0 decision to Waunakee’s Sam Lorenz (31-4) in the semifinals before advancing with a 58-second pin of DeForest’s Luke Beyer in the qualifying match.
Sparta teammate Garet Pfaff (29-9, 220) and Tomah’s Marques Fritsche (42-7, 160) are also Division 1 state qualifiers after second-place performances. Fritsche grabbed his bracket’s final qualifying spot with a 13-3 win over Logan/Central’s Jeremiah Nagel (29-9).
Division 2
ADAMS-FRIENDSHIP, Wis. — Fifth-ranked Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T will lead the Coulee Region with six entrants in the individual state meet.
The Titans had a champion, three second-place finishers and two third-place performers at the Adams-Friendship Sectional. Senior Julian Purney (47-1) was the champion after pinning his way through the 126 bracket.
Tanner Andersen (39-9, 106), Colton Sime (35-12, 120) and Tanner Daffinson (27-7, 220) were second and Sam Johnson (23-7, 132) and Bryce Burns (40-8, 195) third for Mel.-Min./G-E-T.
Burns came back from a first-round loss, and Daffinson pinned Prairie du Chien’s Colten Wall (24-7) in 3:31.
Prairie du Chien qualified four with Traeton Saint leading the way by winning at 138. Saint (40-6) needed a tiebreaker to win the final, but he prevailed 2-1 over River Valley’s Devan Alt (31-14).
Reid Koenig (33-7, 145) and Bradyn Saint (41-6, 152) were second, and Matt Rogge (30-5, 113) finished third. Koenig positioned himself to qualify with a 4-3 win over West Salem/Bangor’s Aaron Bahr (44-5) in the semifinals.
Viroqua had three wrestlers win championships.
Sophomore Cale Anderson (44-2, 106), junior Josh Frye (44-5, 113) and junior Tyler Hannah (38-2, 195) all emerged victorious.
Anderson’s significant win was a 3-2 decision over Mel.-Min./G-E-T’s Andersen in the finals, and Frye’s was a 4-1 victory over Prairie du Chien’s Rogge in the semis. Hannah had two major decisions and a pin.
Bahr advanced with the third-place finish, and he is one of three West Salem/Bangor qualifiers. Joe Hess (39-9) won the title at 160 with a first-period pin, and Dalton Schams (26-4, 138) matched Bahr’s third-place finish after losing to Alt in the quarterfinals.
Division 3
MINERAL POINT, Wis. — Aquinas is sending two to the state meet, one of whom could be the story of the day.
Junior Clay Berra (11-17) pulled out a third-place finish at 285 to become a surprise qualifier for the Blugolds. Berra won three of four matches, including two after he was pinned in the semifinal round. Berra pinned New Lisbon’s Joshua Woggon (32-11) in 3:48 to finish third.
He will join freshman Joe Penchi (31-3), a second-place finisher at 120. Penchi earned his spot after a loss in the championship match and runner-up victory by injury default.
De Soto freshman Aiden Brosinski (32-5, 126) and Brookwood senior James Gjefle (35-9, 145) also qualified from the Mineral Point Sectional. Gjefle placed second and Brosinski third.
INDEPENDENCE, Wis. — Blair-Taylor junior Logan Shramek (40-4) won by pin and decision at 170 before toppling third-ranked James Pfeiffer (42-1) of Cadott 8-7 for the championship at 170.