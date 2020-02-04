High school wrestling: Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T knocks off Holmen in battle between state-ranked teams

Johnson and Jahn had a tight match from the opening whistle to the final escape after nearly two minutes of extra time. Johnson broke the tie with an escape after holding Jahn down during the previous 30 seconds.

"It was a battle from the first period to the end," Johnson said of his victory. "It got to the end, and all I needed was an escape. It came down to who wanted it more.

"He really defended my shots well and got some inside ties. He is an all-around solid wrestler, and it was a good match."

The biggest battle during a night filled with interesting matchups was between Holmen senior Drake Schams (32-4) and Mel.-Min./G-E-T senior Bryce Burns (27-3) at 195. Schams entered the match ranked third in Division 1, and Burns held down the No. 2 spot in Division 2.

Burns led 2-1 after the first period before a Schams reverse and Burns escape forced a 3-3 tie after the second. Schams escaped to start the third, but Schams grabbed the 5-4 win on a takedown with 21 seconds to go.

"It was nice to see how he reacted in that moment," Lulloff said of Schams. "He had to score at the end of the match to win it, and I think it showed some personal ability, some mental toughness. It's good to see that he has that in his arsenal."

