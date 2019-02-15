Last season was a monumental one for the Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T co-op wrestling program.
After so many seasons finishing second at sectionals to perennial powerhouse Ellsworth, the Titans broke through last season reaching Madison for the first time in program history. The Titans fell to eventual WIAA Division 2 state champion Luxemburg-Casco in the semifinals.
Last season they got a taste, and it was a great experience for the program, but now they want the whole cake.
“Last year when the opportunity presented itself and the kids made it, it was that stepping stone for us,” co-coach Pete Peterson said. “That’s been a team goal all year now. Once you have been there you want more of it. ... Last year, we go down there and we have never been in that atmosphere. You have never been through those procedures. You see these teams like Ellsworth and Luxemburg-Casco, who are there every year. It’s just a habit for them.
"They knew their routine and those type of things. But now for our kids they are like, ‘Oh we have been here before, we know how to compete, and we know what this is going to look like.'"
The Titans are on the right path so far this season.
Fifth-ranked Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T qualified for the state tournament for the second consecutive season at the team sectional meet in River Valley on Wednesday when they received a deep team effort to defeat seventh-ranked Lodi 40-31 and fourth-ranked Prairie du Chien 45-31.
The Titans are led by senior Julian Purney (44-1) at 126. He finished second at state as a sophomore in the 120-pound class before placing fifth at 126 last season. He is ranked second by Wisconsin Wrestling Online and will challenge for an individual state title at 126, but he’s also the unquestioned leader of the Mel-Min/G-E-T squad.
“He leads by example with his work ethic,” Peterson said. “Every Sunday, Julian goes and practices at LAW (La Crosse Area Wrestlers). He will do two-a-days whenever he can. He goes to the weight room and runs in the morning. He sets the bar for the example of what you should do. The greatest thing is that he has the record to back it up. To have that in a dual meet no matter what you are guaranteed to get six points every time. That’s a great feeling for a coach.”
But the Titans are far from a one-man team. They have a deep lineup featuring a mix of ages. Junior Bryce Burns (38-7) is ranked sixth at 195, freshman Tanner Andersen (37-8) ninth at 106, and senior Colton Sime (31-11) ninth at 120. Senior Landon Lockington (30-13) and junior Hunter Andersen (35-10) are both an honorable mention at 182 and 160, respectively.
Hunter Andersen has made the biggest leap of the bunch by jumping from junior varsity in the first half of last season to being an integral part of varsity this year.
“We have always had good kids,” Peterson said. “Three or four years ago, we had five kids at the state tournament, and now it seems like we get to a point every week where we have multiple different guys. There is a lot of stuff that comes into that.
"Look at a kid like Hunter Andersen. Last year he was on JV for half of the year for us. He was our backup kid and all of a sudden he puts extra time into the offseason, he’s confident. We know it’s going to take a good kid to beat him. It’s fun to watch him be at that level.”
The Titans have a busy next couple of weeks ahead. They have the individual sectional meet Saturday at Adams-Friendship to decide individual state qualifiers for the Kohl Center on Feb. 21-23. The team state meet is March 1-2. Whatever happens between now and those two weeks is anyone’s guess, but Peterson and the Titans know it’s going to take a full team effort to get to where they want to be.
“I talk to our kids that all 14 have a job,” Peterson said. “It’s going to take 14 good kids to beat us, because we are going to be someone at every weight class that can perform at a high level.”