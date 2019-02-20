Clay Berra admits to a confidence issue when it comes to his participation with the Aquinas High School wrestling team.
He walked into Mineral Point High School last weekend as a WIAA Division 3 sectional qualifier with the belief that his junior season was coming to an end.
Berra hadn’t won the kinds of matches that made becoming a 285-pound state qualifier a valid thought in his head. In fact, he had won only eight while losing 16.
“I wasn’t thinking about state at all,” Berra said on Tuesday. “I honestly thought I’d go there and go 0-and-2.”
But he didn’t, and Berra will be one of three qualifiers from city schools — Aquinas freshman Joe Penchi and Logan/Central freshman Dylan Ellefson are the others — competing at the Kohl Center this weekend as part of the individual state tournament.
Berra takes an 11-17 record into a first-round match against Stratford senior Dylan Schoenherr (44-3) in Thursday’s 7:15 p.m. session. Schoenherr is ranked third in the state and placed second at the Bi-State Classic at the La Crosse Center in December.
Berra won one match at Bi-State, and that’s all he had to win during a regional meet hosted by Aquinas the week before sectionals. Berra was going to the sectional whether he won that match or not, but the pin in the title match didn’t give him hope to get to Madison.
“I wanted to get to sectionals,” Berra said, “but state was never in my mind."
Berra then recorded three pins and was only stopped short of a sectional championship because he was pinned during a semifinal match he was leading.
“It was incredible,” Aquinas coach Deke Stanek said with a smile on his face. “You sometimes see kids at state with records like his, and you know it’s because they wrestled well and put it together on the right day.
“That’s what he did, and it was great that something like that could happen for one of our guys.”
Berra advanced by perfecting — in a pretty small window — a body lock that kept him in control of matches. But even though he had already pinned two opponents, Berra was left with disbelief at his accomplishment after pinning New Lisbon’s Joshua Woggon (32-11) in 3 minutes, 48 seconds to secure third place and a spot in the state bracket.
“Coming back from being pinned was huge because that’s not easy to do,” Stanek said. “But you could see the confidence build when he took care of business in the consolation and won the third-place match.
“Our job as coaches after he lost was to build him back up, and he did it.”
The bus ride home gave Berra plenty of time to reflect, but it wasn’t sinking in quickly.
“There were a lot of, 'How did I get to state?' thoughts (on the way home),” Berra said. “Everybody was so excited for me.”
Penchi (31-3), a sectional runner-up at 120, was one of those teammates. He was excited to qualify in his first attempt, too, but watching Berra to it, he said, was a lot of fun.
“It was awesome to see him make it,” said Penchi, who won a regional title but didn’t place while going 3-2 in his first Bi-State. “I got chills after his last match.”
Penchi has provided his share of big moments throughout his first season with the Blugolds.
Stanek had high expectations for Penchi after the kind of success he enjoyed in youth wrestling, but applying that knowledge and experience on a new level was going to be a challenge.
“We knew when he was in seventh and eighth grade that we had a solid kid on our hands,” Stanek said. “He was a little raw and green to everything this year because it was new, but he has really worked hard and honed his skills.”
Penchi’s losses have come to Portage’s Jessie Tijerina and Eastview’s Roman Gilbert at the Bi-State and to Fennimore’s Mason Lull in the sectional final. Tijerina is ranked second at 126 in Division 1 and Lull is third at 120 in Division 3, where he is three spots ahead of Penchi.
“Bi-State was big for him because when you wrestle that kind of competition, you get exposed and are forced to work on specific things,” Stanek said. “He learned a lot there.”
Penchi said the Bi-State opened his eyes and made him take conditioning more seriously.
"I had to work on my stance and get in better shape," Penchi said. "Those two things and working better in neutral position were what I had to get better at."
WEIGHT TO WATCH: The Coulee Region has three qualifiers competing at 145 pounds in Division 2.
Westby junior Austin Mowery (40-9) earned a first-round bye after winning his sectional, and West Salem/Bangor senior Aaron Bahr (44-5) and Prairie du Chien senior Reid Koenig (33-7) will have to win to advance to quarterfinal bouts.
MOST QUALIFIERS: Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T has six qualifiers to lead the Coulee Region.
The Titans have six Division 2 competitors headed to the Kohl Center, and they are led by senior Julian Purney (47-1) at 126 pounds. Purney was a runner-up two years ago and finished sixth as a junior.
Senior Colton Sime (35-12, 120 pounds), juniors Sam Johnson (23-7, 132), Bryce Burns (40-8, 195) and Trevor Daffinson (27-7, 220) and freshman Tanner Andersen (39-9, 106) join Purney. Burns placed fifth at 195 last season.