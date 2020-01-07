High school wrestling: Prairie du Chien's Tyler Hannah on top of state rankings

Prairie du Chien High School senior Tyler Hannah is the only Coulee Region wrestler at the top of his weight in the Wisconsin Wrestling Online released this week, but he has plenty of company in the top five.

Hannah is first at 195 pounds in Division 2, and he is closely trailed by Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T senior Bryce Burns in the No. 2 spot. Also in Division 2, Viroqua's Josh Frye is second at 113 and followed by Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T's Tanner Andersen at No. 3.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ranked second are: Prairie du Chien's Rhett Koenig (Division 2, 113) and Traeton Saint (160), and Westby's Conor Vatland (Division 3, 170). Ranked third are: Holmen's Drake Schams (Division 1, 195), Mel.-Min./G-E-T's Jacob Summers (Division 2, 182) and Aquinas' Joe Penchi (Division 3, 132).

Holmen's Alex Pellowski (Division 1, 120), Prairie dui Chien's Bradyn Saint (Division 2, 171), Blair-Taylor's Logan Shramek (Division 3, 182) and Westby's Dylan Nottestad (Division 2, 220) are all fourth, and Holmen's Parker Kratochvill (Division 1, 106), Viroqua's Cale Anderson (Division 2, 132), Aquinas' Tate Flege (Division 3, 106) and Cashton's Tristan Grant (Division 3, 152) are fifth.

Prairie du Chien and Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T are third and fourth in the Division 2 team rankings, while Holmen is 12th in Division 1, and Aquinas receives honorable mention in Division 3.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Want to see more local sports coverage like this? Get our local sports coverage delivered to your inbox daily! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.