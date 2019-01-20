SPARTA -- The seventh-ranked Holmen High School wrestling team captured the championship at the Sparta Invitational on Saturday.
The Vikings ran up 241½ points to hold off second-place Marshfield (228½) in a field of 14 teams. The host Spartans (141) finished third, while Viroqua (101) was sixth.
Holmen had four champions, and the first was Sam Smith (22-5), who had a perfect day at 113 pounds. Smith recorded four pins before beating Viroqua's Josh Frye (33-4) in a wild 18-11 match for the championship.
Alex Pellowski (30-9) had little trouble taking care of everyone at 120 and won his championship match via pin after pinning a pair of opponents and advancing to the final with a major decision.
Rylee Rensberry (10-5, 132 pounds) and Kalyn Jahn (35-2, 170) also won titles for the Vikings.
Rensberry followed a first-round bye with three pins over opponents with winning records and took care of Marshfield's Ryan Dolezal (17-6) in 2 minutes, 46 seconds to win the title. Jahn also had a bye and two pins to get to the championship match, where he beat Princeton's Terry Myadze (28-5) in a 16-0 technical fall.
Parker Kratochvill (31-8, 106) and Drake Schams (30-8, 182) both posted second-place finishes for Holmen.
The Spartans were sparked by a championship from Garet Pfaff (21-8, 200), who had five pins. Four of those matches were ended in the first period.
Cale Anderson (31-2, 106) won for Viroqua, which also received the runner-up finish from Frye and a third-place showing from Tyler Hannah (25-2, 195), who was beaten by Marshfield's Sam Mitchell (30-1) by a 6-3 score in the semifinals.
Raider Challenge
ARCADIA -- Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T scored 517½ points to hold off Baldwin-Woodville (510½) in a meet that included 17 teams.
Tanner Andersen (27-6, 106), Julian Purney (32-1, 126) and Bryce Burns (28-5, 195) all won championships for the Titans, who also received second-place performances from Bryce Blaken (17-12, 138), Jaden Anderson (20-6, 152) and Hunter Andersen (24-9, 160).
Tanner Andersen and Purney both had five pins.
Tanner Klar (22-7, 126) and Tyler Klar (24-6, 132) both placed third for Arcadia, while Damion Tracy (9-10, 285) was third for Onalaska.
Lumberjack Duals
WAUSAU, Wis. -- Tomah was the champion, and Logan/Central placed fifth.
The Timberwolves beat Wausau East 72-12, Auburndale 60-9, Waupaca 70-6, Winneconne 65-12 and Appleton North 39-29.
Caleb Pollack (113/120), Braden Bemis (126), Marques Fritsche (160/170), Jairon Pierce (170/182) and Colby Von Haden (220) all went unbeaten for Tomah.
Logan/Central beat Marathon 72-4 and lost to Winneconne (37-33) and Appleton North (54-27). Dallas Kapanke (152), Jeremiah Nagel (160/170) and Robert Snodgrass (285) all won three matches.