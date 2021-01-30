High school wrestling roundup: La Crosse Aquinas crowns six champs at D3 regional

INDEPENDENCE, Wis. — The Aquinas High School wrestling team enjoyed a big day at the WIAA Division 3 Independence/Gilmanton Regional by crowning six champions and holding off second-place Whitehall by 24 points to win the team championship.
The Blugolds advanced 10 wrestlers to next weekend's Mineral Point Sectional, where they will take a shot at qualifying for the team state tournament. The top two teams in each sectional qualify.
Freshman Jake Fitzpatrick (12-1, 106 pounds), freshman Jesse Penchi (8-2, 120), sophomore Tate Flege (11-2, 126), junior Joe Penchi (9-0, 145), freshman David Malin (12-1, 160) and junior Riley Klar (9-4, 170) all won titles for Aquinas, which also received second-place finishes from Jack Christianson (6-3, 138), Zack Schwartz (3-4, 152), Nolan Hargrove (4-8, 182) and Will Hansen (3-8, 220).
Blair-Taylor advanced five, all on second-place finishes. Jeff Doerr (7-3, 120), Colton Lejcher (9-2, 126), Gunar Koxlien (5-3, 132), Jackson Shramek (8-3, 170) and Chris Rogstad (8-2, 285) all made it to championship matches before losing.
Jesse Penchi, Joe Penchi and Malin all won twice by pin. Flege pinned his semifinal opponent before beating Lejcher 12-2 in the final.
Westby Regional
WESTBY — Westby placed third and De Soto fourth in a meet that was won by Ithaca/Weston (224).
The Norsemen have six sectional qualifiers after Brock Hoskins (13-1, 113) and Dylan Nottestad (16-0, 220) won their brackets. Blake Hanson (6-8, 126), Trevor Lemke (11-4, 138), Dominick Hansen (14-2, 145) and Garrett Vatland (10-6, 152) all turned in second-place finishes.
De Soto advanced three wrestlers oout of the regional and was led by champions Aiden Brosinski (12-0, 152) and Cesar Garcia (10-0, 195). Gavin McDowell (6-4) added a second-place finish at 113.
Cashton Regional
CASHTON — Cashton placed third and Brookwood/Necedah sixth, while Royall brought home the team victory (227½).
Colin O'Neil (13-1, 160) and Austin Culpitt (12-2, 285) won championships for the Eagles, who picked up a third sectional qualifier when Ethan Klinkner (9-4, 145) placed second.
Dylan Powell (8-1, 106) won a title or the Falcons, who also received runner-up finishes from Charly Guzman (11-3, 126) and Payton Havlik (6-5, 195).
DIVISION 2
Arcadia Regional
ARCADIA — Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T racked up 255 points to win the team championship and moved eight wrestlers to sectional competition.
Carson Koss (12-4, 120), Tanner Andersen (16-0, 126), David Hiles (11-6, 132), Colin Niederkorn (8-9, 138), Ben Peterson (8-8, 160), River Rommel (13-3, 182), Justin Gappa (6-5, 195) and Tanner Daffinson (16-0, 285) all qualified for the Mustangs.
Koss, Andersen, Peterson, Rommel and Daffinson won championships.
West Salem/Bangor placed third and was led by championship performances by Brett Plomedahl (14-0, 106), Bradyn Glasspoole (13-1, 113) and Evan Wolfe (14-0, 132).
Zach Servais (11-3, 126), Adam Rogge (11-3, 152), Andy Johnson (12-2, 160) and Hayden Lyga (11-2, 170) placed second for the Catbirds.
Jackson McCormick (13-2, 138) won a championship for Black River Falls, and Ivan Aguilar (9-5, 120) qualified for Arcadia
Prairie du Chien Regional
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Blackhawks won the team title with 271 points, which put it comfortably ahead of runner-up Viroqua (132½).
Viroqua sends five wrestlers to the Richland Center Sectional after seniors Cale Anderson and Aaron Dobbs won championship. Anderson (17-0) beat PdC's Matt Rogge (13-1) by a 4-1 score in the championship match at 152. Dobbs (14-0) recorded two second-period pins to win his title.
They will be joined by teammates Evan Solberg (7-5, 120), Ethan Dobbs (15-3, 132) and Austin Winker (14-3, 145) at the sectional.
Prairie du Chien had five regional champions and 10 sectional qualifiers.
Rhett Koenig (13-1, 113), Ryder Koenig (13-1, 120), Maddox Cejka (10-3, 132), Luke Kramer (10-4, 145) and Bradyn Saint (12-0, 170) won titles, and Mason Baumgartner (12-3, 106), Kurt Wall (6-2, 138), Rogge, Chase Fisher (11-4, 160) and Chad Achenbach (3-5, 195) all placed second.