High school wrestling roundup: La Crosse Aquinas crowns six champs at D3 regional

INDEPENDENCE, Wis. — The Aquinas High School wrestling team enjoyed a big day at the WIAA Division 3 Independence/Gilmanton Regional by crowning six champions and holding off second-place Whitehall by 24 points to win the team championship.

The Blugolds advanced 10 wrestlers to next weekend's Mineral Point Sectional, where they will take a shot at qualifying for the team state tournament. The top two teams in each sectional qualify.

Freshman Jake Fitzpatrick (12-1, 106 pounds), freshman Jesse Penchi (8-2, 120), sophomore Tate Flege (11-2, 126), junior Joe Penchi (9-0, 145), freshman David Malin (12-1, 160) and junior Riley Klar (9-4, 170) all won titles for Aquinas, which also received second-place finishes from Jack Christianson (6-3, 138), Zack Schwartz (3-4, 152), Nolan Hargrove (4-8, 182) and Will Hansen (3-8, 220).

Blair-Taylor advanced five, all on second-place finishes. Jeff Doerr (7-3, 120), Colton Lejcher (9-2, 126), Gunar Koxlien (5-3, 132), Jackson Shramek (8-3, 170) and Chris Rogstad (8-2, 285) all made it to championship matches before losing.

Jesse Penchi, Joe Penchi and Malin all won twice by pin. Flege pinned his semifinal opponent before beating Lejcher 12-2 in the final.

Westby Regional