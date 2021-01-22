High school wrestling roundup: Third-ranked Holmen beats second-ranked Stoughton

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The third-ranked Holmen High School wrestling team had a chance to do something special on Friday, and sophomore Cowan Lambert made sure it capitalized on the opportunity.
Holmen had been pinned by opponents from second-ranked Stoughton in three straight matches of a dual at the Prairie du Chien quadrangular, and Stoughton held a two-point lead with just the 106-pound match remaining.
Lambert (5-5) then pinned Ramsey Winton in 1 minute, 17 seconds to give Holmen a significant 40-36 dual victory. That, coupled with 62-15 win over Sparta and 48-27 win over Prairie du Chien (ranked sixth in Division 2), made Friday night a special one for Holmen.
"When we got to the point where we knew that match was going to be the difference, I talked to Cowan," Holmen coach Jason Lulloff said. "He's pretty fresh to the varsity, but I told him that this was going to come down to him, and that he he could make sure we did something we've never done before.
"It was his chance to be the hero. I wasn't trying to scare him because he was going to wrestle someone he could beat. I was trying to get hm excited about the opportunity he had, and he went out there and did it."
The victory is a significant one for Holmen, which has wrestled in the past four Division 1 team state tournaments. The Vikings lost to Stoughton in the championship match in 2018.
"I guess this is what you call a program win," Lulloff said. "With Stoughton, Kaukauna and Mukwonago kind of settling at the top (of Division 1) in recent years, anytime you get a chance to pick one of them off is nice to have, especially when it's one that has stopped you from winning a championship before."
Senior Sam Smith (7-3) recorded three pins at 120, and freshman Preston Kratochvill (10-0) remained unbeaten after winning all three of his matches at 126.
Smith's biggest win came against Prairie du Chien sophomore Rhett Koenig, who won a WIAA Division 2 championship at 106 last season. Smith pinned Koenig at the 5:18 mark during the first match of that dual.
Sophomore Andrew Weiss (7-0) also maintained a perfect record at 138 with a 2-1 decision of PdC's Luke Kramer, a pin of Stoughton's Alex Wicks and a forfeit.
Junior Branson Beers (9-1) finished all three of his matches at 145 in the first period. He took care of PdC's Jeremiah Avery in 42 seconds, Stoughton's Ethan Peterson in 1:10 and Sparta's Brock Connelly in 1:48.
Holmen senior Carter Vetsch (9-1) won two matches at 170 and another at 182. He pinned two opponents and handed Sparta's Ty Klass a 7-4 decision.
Junior Parker Kratochvill (9-1), who is ranked sixth in Division 1, went 2-1 with a pin over PdC's Maddox Cejka and forfeit win to go with a 6-2 loss to Stoughton junior Nicolar Rivera, who is a two-time state champion and ranked first at 126.
"Nicolar is on another planet," Lulloff said. "I think he's the best high school wrestler I've seen.
"Parker was disappointed with the way he wrestled, but I was super proud of him. He was in position to score throughout the match, and Nicolar is good enough to stop that from happening. But it's one thing to lose a 6-2 match to him and another to be in positions to score, and Parker was, so I think it was a great match."
Tomah quadrangular
TOMAH — The Timberwolves emerged victorious over Logan/Central, Aquinas and Neillsville by racking up 151 points. Aquinas (140½) was second.
Jacob Van Hoof (10-2, 113 pounds), Gavin Finch (10-1, 120), Sam Linzmeier (4-3, 182), Thor Lass (8-2, 195) and Willie Bowie (5-3, 285) all won championships for Tomah.
Jake Fitzpatrick (8-1, 106), Tate Flege (7-2, 126), Jack Christianson (4-2,138), Joe Penchi (6-0, 152) and David Malin (9-1, 160) won for the Blugolds.
Aesop Lorenz (3-2, 220) won for Logan/Central, which placed third with a score of 129.
Caledonia/Houston triangular
CALEDONIA — The Warriors dropped a pair of dual meets, losing to GMLOS 45-31 and P-E-M 52-24.
Owen Denstad (120), Brandon Ross (126, 132) and Dameriz Davis (285) all won two matches for Caledonia/Houston. Ross improved his record to 6-0.