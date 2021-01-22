High school wrestling roundup: Third-ranked Holmen beats second-ranked Stoughton

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The third-ranked Holmen High School wrestling team had a chance to do something special on Friday, and sophomore Cowan Lambert made sure it capitalized on the opportunity.

Holmen had been pinned by opponents from second-ranked Stoughton in three straight matches of a dual at the Prairie du Chien quadrangular, and Stoughton held a two-point lead with just the 106-pound match remaining.

Lambert (5-5) then pinned Ramsey Winton in 1 minute, 17 seconds to give Holmen a significant 40-36 dual victory. That, coupled with 62-15 win over Sparta and 48-27 win over Prairie du Chien (ranked sixth in Division 2), made Friday night a special one for Holmen.

"When we got to the point where we knew that match was going to be the difference, I talked to Cowan," Holmen coach Jason Lulloff said. "He's pretty fresh to the varsity, but I told him that this was going to come down to him, and that he he could make sure we did something we've never done before.

"It was his chance to be the hero. I wasn't trying to scare him because he was going to wrestle someone he could beat. I was trying to get hm excited about the opportunity he had, and he went out there and did it."