Sparta High School wrestling coach Jared Rickert could see pretty quickly that Jon Bailey was going to be a special performer when he joined the team three years ago.
It’s hard to attach tags to anticipated success, so Bailey’s ceiling wasn’t thought of in terms of Bi-State Classic championships or WIAA state championships, but he has spent the last three-plus seasons on an upward climb.
Bailey wasn’t happy about losing a semifinal match at last year’s Bi-State, and he liked even less the fact that a knee injury stole his chance to become a three-time state qualifier last February.
All of that is behind Bailey as he marches toward a big finish to his career as a Spartan, and the 120-pounder joined a new club Saturday night by winning his third Bi-State championship at the La Crosse Center.
Bailey (19-0) was the early aggressor and defended well late to beat Stratford senior Manny Drexler (20-3) by a 4-3 score to finish his Bi-State career on a bigger note than the third-place showing he had as a junior.
“I would love to be a four-time champion, but I got third last year,” Bailey said. “But winning tonight is a good finish, and I’ll take three because this is a good tournament.”
Bailey is the 17th wrestler to win three championships in the 37-year history of the event, and he did it by wrestling just the way Drexler didn’t want him to.
Bailey shot when he could and abandoned the move if it wasn’t there to keep Drexler from keeping contact and getting a throw. He was quick with his shots and just as quick to change course if necessary.
“I had to keep my (left) arm up there because he was trying to pancake me,” Bailey said. “I had to keep hold of his wrist.”
Bailey shot on Drexler’s leg four or five times in the first period, and while none of them resulted in a takedown, they set the tone. The two went to the third period tied at 2 after Bailey got his first takedown with 27 seconds left in the second between a couple of Drexler escapes.
“He was the stronger guy,” Bailey said of Drexler, who owns one Bi-State title and two state runner-up finishes. “I had to stay out of ties with him.”
Bailey did that and broke the tie 10 seconds into the third period by getting a reversal. Drexler got away 10 seconds later, but Bailey held him off the rest of the way for the victory.
Drexler did a get a shot or two in, but Bailey avoided any takedowns.
Bailey won his first Bi-State title as a freshman 106-pounder and pinned River Valley’s Zach Licht — eventually a Bi-State champ himself — in 3 minutes, 3 seconds.
The victory put Bailey on the map for those who may follow wrestling but didn’t pay close attention to the Coulee Region. He finished his freshman season with a fourth-place state finish.
He followed that up by beating Stratford’s Max Schwabe 4-3 for the 113-pound
Bi-State championship as a sophomore. Bailey placed third in the Division 1 state bracket to conclude that season.
“I knew he (Baily) was going to be tough,” said Rickert, who won a Bi-State championship in 2006 before wrestling at the University of Minnesota. “Wrestling is a huge mental game, and it’s all about what you want to do and what you want to do to get better, and he has always wanted to get better.”
Bailey missed out on the chance to continue a string of two straight state appearances due to an injury during last year’s regional. Rickert said the rehabilitation was tough for Bailey to get through, but that he came back from it a better wrestler.
“It was frustrating because I think he could have had a good run at state last year,” Rickert said. “But we live with it, and his ability to accept that and move on has been one of the reasons he has been so good this year.”