High school wrestling: The first team

High school wrestling: The first team

106 pounds

Parker Kratochvill, so., Holmen (42-6)

Division 1 state qualifier. … Regional and sectional champion. … All-MVC first team. … Handily beat eventual Division 2 runner-up Chase Beckett 8-2 for Bi-State championship. … Won Sparta and Waunakee invitationals. … Lost to no local opponents.

113

Sam Smith, jr., Holmen (45-5)

Fifth-place Division 1 state finisher. … Regional and sectional champion. … Bi-State champion. … All-MVC first team. … Earned spot with a 16-8 win over Viroqua’s Josh Frye. … Won Sparta and Waunakee invitationals. … Lost to no local opponents.

120

Alex Pellowski, sr., Holmen (38-5)

Third-place Division 1 state finisher. … Regional and sectional champion. … All-MVC first team. … Fifth place at Bi-State. … Beat Mel.-Min./G-E-T’s Hunter Anderson twice and Tomah’s Caleb Pollack by technical fall. … Lost to no local opponents.

126

Evan Wolfe, West Salem/Bangor (41-11)

Sixth-place Division 2 state finisher. … Regional champ and third-place sectional finisher. … Sixth place at Bi-State. … Coulee Conference champion. … Won Barron Invitational. … Lost to no local opponents.

132

Joe Penchi, so., Aquinas (39-6)

Fifth-place Division 3 state finisher. … Regional champion and sectional runner-up. … All-MVC first team. … Bi-State runner-up. … Won both matches at Rochester Century Invitational. … Lost to no local opponents.

138

Aiden Brosinski, so., De Soto (40-5)

Third-place Division 3 state finisher. … Regional and sectional champion. Conference champion. … Placed ninth at Bi-State Classic. … Pinned Holmen’s Tyler Jahn and scored a major decision over Aquinas’ Calvin Hargrove. … Lost to no local opponents.

145

Dylan Ellefson, so., Logan/Central (33-11)

Third-place Division 1 sectional finisher. … Third-place regional finisher. … All-MVC first team. … Won Logan/Central and Auburndale invitationals. … Second at Wausau East Invitational and fourth at P-E-M Invitational. … Lost to no local opponents.

152

Carter Vetsch, jr., Holmen (46-9)

Division 1 state qualifier. … Regional champion and sectional runner-up. … All-MVC first team. … Fourth place at Bi-State Classic and seventh at Minnesota Christmas Tournament. … Beat every local opponent by major decision, technical fall or pin.

160

Traeton Saint, sr., Prairie du Chien (52-5)

Fifth-place Division 2 state finisher. … Regional champion and sectional runner-up. … Runner-up at Bi-State Classic. … SWC/SWAL Clash champion. … Lost to no local opponent and won by decision over Mel.-Min./G-E-T’s Jaden Anderson twice.

170

Marques Fritsche, sr., Tomah (22-1)

Second-place Division 1 state finisher. … Had to forfeit championship match due to an injury sustained during a semifinal victory. … Regional and sectional champion. … All-MVC first team. … Pinned every local opponent he faced.

182

Logan Shramek, sr., Blair-Taylor (36-3)

Second-place Division 3 state finisher. … Regional and sectional champion. … All-Dairyland first team. … Northern Badger Invitational runner-up. … Lost to no local opponents. … Two of three losses were to D3 champ Trett Joles; other was to Division 1 state runner-up.

195

Tyler Hannah, sr., Prairie du Chien (54-0)

Division 2 state champion. … Regional and sectional champion. … Beat Mel.-Min./G-E-T’s Bryce Burns in OT twice and handed Holmen’s Drake Schams a 7-0 defeat. … Bi-State champion. … Finished third or better in state four times.

220

Dylan Nottestad, so., Westby (41-14)

Sixth-place Division 3 finisher. … Regional champ and third-place sectional finisher. … Fourth-place Bi-State finisher. … Second at Coulee Conference Tournament. … Pushed Mel.-Min./G-E-T’s Bryce Burns in 7-5 loss when Burns moved up a class.

285

Alec Francis, sr., Caledonia/Houston (32-8)

Sixth-place finisher at MSHSL Class A state tournament. … Bi-State runner-up after pinning four opponents and winning by shutout in the semifinal round. … Pinned Tomah’s Hayden Larson and PdC’s Jerrod Osterkamp.

Parker Kratochvill mug

Kratochvill
Sam Smith mug

Smith
Alex Pellowski mug

Pellowski
Evan Wolfe mug

Wolfe
Joe Penchi mug

Penchi
Aiden Brosinski mug

Brosinski
Dylan Ellefson mug

Ellefson
Carter Vetsch mug

Vetsch
Traeton Saint mug

T. Saint
Marques Fritsche mug

Fritsche
Logan Shramek mug

Shramek
Truck Hannah mug

Hannah
Dylan Nottestad mug

Nottestad
Alec Francis mug

Francis
