High school wrestling: The second team

106: Rhett Koenig, fr.,Prairie du Chien (52-6) won the Division 2 state championship and beat Aquinas’ Tate Flege 5-4.
113: Josh Frye, sr., Viroqua (46-5) beat Mel.-Min./G-E-T’s Tanner Andersen 11-6 and was Division 2 state runner-up.
120: Brandon Ross, Caledonia/Houston (34-6) was MSHSL Class A state runner-up after placing 11th at Bi-State.
126: Branson Beers, so., Holmen (36-12) beat PdC’s Luke Kramer twice and Tomah’s Braden Bemis three times.
132: Cale Anderson, jr., Viroqua (46-6) placed sixth after an injury at state in Division 2, fifth at Bi-State Classic, beat PdC’s Matt Rogge and lost to no local opponents.
138: Nate Boulton, sr., Tomah (31-13) beat Mel.-Min./G-E-T’s Sam Johnson, Aquinas’ Calvin Hargrove and was All-MVC first team
145: Bryce Blaken, sr., Mel.-Min./G-E-T (36-13) just missed state tournament, won the Coulee championship and beat all local opponents at his weight.
152: Isaac Denstad, sr., Caledonia/Houston (34-7) was a two-time MSHSL state qualifier and won the Tomah Scramble
160: Jaden Anderson, sr., Mel.-Min./G-E-T (38-14) and Corbin Hauser, jr., Sparta (19-5) after Johnson narrowly missed state for a third time, and Hauser came back from injury to qualify for state.
170: Bradyn Saint, jr., Prairie du Chien (50-8) beat Mel.-Min./G-E-T’s Hunter Andersen twice, and Andersen — a state runner-up — beat Westby’s Conor Vatland twice.
182: Jacob Summers, sr., Mel.-Min./G-E-T (44-12) placed fifth in Division 2 after wrestling up a weight and battling through significant shoulder injuries.
195: Bryce Burns, sr., Mel.-Min./G-E-T (49-4) and Drake Schams, sr., Holmen (44-6). Burns gave Hannah his two toughest matches of the season, and Schams beat Burns 5-4.
220: Colten Wall, sr., Prairie du Chien (17-7) was a Division 2 state qualifier with losses to two state place-winners at the tournament.
285: Trevor Daffinson, jr., Mel.-Min./G-E-T (32-8) came back from a knee injury and recorded a sixth-place state finish in Division 2.
