CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — The Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T co-op wrestling team rolled to wins over Chippewa Falls (77-6), Eau Claire Memorial (68-9) and Menomonie (51-24) to open its season in a multi-dual meet on Friday.
The Titans had nine unbeaten wrestlers, and seven of them pinned their way through the night.
Hunter Andersen (160 pounds), Trevor Daffinson (220), Ryder Lefler (113), Randon Rommel (120), Colton Sime (126), Julian Purney (132) and Daniel Slattery (138) all pinned all three opponents they faced. Jaden Anderson (152) had two pins and a technical fall.
Tanner Andersen (106) was also 3-0 with a pin, a technical fall and a forfeit.
Aquinas and Arcadia competed, and both were swept by Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire Memorial.
The Blugolds lost a 66-14 dual to the Cardinals and a 38-29 dual to the Old Abes. Chippewa Falls beat Arcadia 48-27, and Eau Claire Memorial beat it 60-19.
Charlie Langeberg and Joseph Penchi picked up two wins apiece for Aquinas with Langeberg winning twice at 220 and Penchi getting one win at 126 and another at 132.
Bryan Sanchez (120), Tanner Klar (126) and Tyler Klar (132 and 138) all won twice for the Raiders.