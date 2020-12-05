High school wrestling: Tomah puts on successful opener

TOMAH — Jeff Von Haden positioned his chair right on the connecting line of two big black and yellow wrestling mats at Tomah High School on Friday.
The coach spent some of his time with his left leg crossed over his right, his fingers interlocked on his knee or shin to hold it in place as he shouted instructions to his wrestlers:
Pressure!
Keep moving!
Take your time!
Other times he spread both feet apart on the floor and leaned forward, engaging a little more with the action:
Run it!
Go get that arm!
Keep fightin’!
He periodically cupped his hands around his masked face to add some extra volume to his booming voice.
When one match ended, Von Haden gave his chair a quarter-turn the other way and got ready for the next one. He saw every match the Timberwolves wrestled against Auburndale/Marathon and greeted each competitor with applause regardless of outcome as he walked off the mat.
Von Haden knew how special it was to be able to sit in that chair as his Timberwolves competed for the first time this season and won the dual 48-33. But the night was about much more than winning or losing.
Support Local Journalism
“The kids got to get out there,” said Von Haden, whose 23rd season as Tomah’s coach has been and will continue to be his most interesting because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “That’s what was fun about this.”
But the fact that Von Haden and his coaches were able to primarily coach was another positive aspect of the event.
Tomah athletic director Brad Plueger and the staff he assembled for the night played big roles in that, leaving all coaches involved — Auburndale and Marathon each had its coaches due to the co-op being of the emergency variety (this season only) and not the true structure — to focus on the kids.
All Auburndale and Marathon wrestlers competed twice on Friday, and several Tomah wrestlers did the same through exhibition matches after the varsity meet was completed.
Only one match took place at a time. When it was completed, the mat was immediately sanitized and dried while the next match took place on the second mat. Two Tomah staff members were positioned at each mat to handle the cleaning and never crossed to the other.
It led to what appeared to be a safe space to compete — all wrestlers were masked before, during and after matches — and kept the action moving as quickly as it could under pandemic circumstances. Winning wrestlers raised their own hands after the official motioned for them to do so.
The execution was just what Von Haden had hoped for after two weeks of successful, but unique, practices got the Timberwolves as ready as they could be.
“The masks are something that have been hard for them to get used to, but that’s what we have to do,” Von Haden said. “I think they all get winded a little sooner, but they did OK with that tonight.”
Von Haden’s practice format includes eight stations and wrestlers placed in groups of three. Those groups are exclusive when formed and stick together while navigating the stations.
“I knew we could get here,” Von Haden said after pointing out that Tomah was able to complete fall sports seasons and had also played girls and boys basketball games before wrestling and boys hockey began on Friday. “I didn’t know who else would be here with us, and my hat is off to Mr. Plueger for finding teams like Auburndale/Marathon and shuffling our schedule to make it happen.
“We’re just trying to make things work for the kids.”
Most other local teams have yet to begin practicing. Cashton hosted New Lisbon for a meet on Friday, but Tomah’s hope is that some more teams get to start practicing this week and be available for dual meets later this month or in January.
The WIAA currently allows teams to wrestle only dual meets, and those are capped at one per week. Von Haden points out the loss of the very popular and competitive Bi-State Classic between Christmas and New Year’s as a significant one that made nights like Friday that much more important.
“We might be lucky to get eight duals, maybe 10, this year,” Von Haden said. “This is what it is, and we want to make the most of it and have as much fun as we can during it.”
Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!