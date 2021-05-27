High school wrestling: Venue, local personnel big factors in WIAA bringing state girls wrestling to La Crosse

“That way we can provide opportunities to as many girls as possible,” Labecki said. “By open, it means anyone from a member school can come.”

Discussions will continue to determine whether there will be limitations per school — in accordance with the number of weight classes provided — and how they will factor into the bracket process.

With this being the first event, it will be hard to determine how many wrestlers will compete, and without a qualification process, it will be hard to know how many will be in each bracket.

Labecki said that could lead to different formats within the brackets.

“Some weight classes will not be filled,” he said. “If there are four competitors in a bracket, it might be a round-robin. If there are two, maybe its a best two-out-of-three situation.”

The hope is that there will be many full brackets of 12 or 16 wrestlers. If not, Lulloff and his staff will have to be ready to make the necessary adjustments.

“Some of that, we’ll be doing on the fly,” Lulloff said. “There will be a lot of problem-shooting on the spot, but we’ll be ready to make it appropriate to crown the right person (as champion).”