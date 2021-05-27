High school wrestling: Venue, local personnel big factors in WIAA bringing state girls wrestling to La Crosse

A great first impression positioned the La Crosse Center to expand its footprint within the WIAA championship picture, and that will happen when it hosts the association’s first state girls wrestling tournament in January.
The WIAA announced on Tuesday its decision to bring the tournament to La Crosse for its first two years, and deputy director Wade Labecki said Thursday that recent experiences with the La Crosse Center for state boys and girls basketball tournaments played a hand in the facility landing the new tournament.
“Our experiences with the girls and boys basketball (tournaments) at the La Crosse Center were very good,” Labecki said. “And we know they hold a fantastic tournament there already with the Bi-State (Classic), so we can utilize the wrestling community over there to run a class event.”
The La Crosse Center was home to three divisions of the state girls basketball tournament in late Frebruary and three divisions of the state boys tournament in early March.
The combination of the facility and personnel led by Holmen High School wrestling coach Jason Lulloff anchored the decision for site selection and allowed this tournament to join the longstanding state track and field meet and recent temporary housing of a state gymnastics meet — at Performance Elite Gymnastics — and the two basketball tournaments over the winter in La Crosse.
Lulloff will work with WIAA staff to create an event to fulfill a two-year contract that Labecki said is nearing completion. The association approved the inaugural event last summer before settling on its location this week.
“My personal involvement through the (Wisconsin Wrestling Coaches Association) in trying to get the tournament sanctioned was pretty heavy,” said Lulloff, who is the District 3 representative to the WCCA’s executive board. “It’s something I was really pushing for as part of the committee working on it, (but) I never specifically offered the La Crosse Center for this event.
“I had offered some other things, like the Division 1 state finals (in 2021). But I think they were looking for a championship venue, and there are a lot of other things you need to host a wrestling event. When you look at Bi-State, you see people who can do what it takes.”
The Bi-State Classic began in 1982 and grew into one of the state’s prominent meets of the school year. Held annually just before New Year’s, participation continues to grow, and 70 teams traveled to the La Crosse Center for the most recent version of the event in 2019. Holmen has always acted as its host.
The event will operate as an open tournament, meaning there will be no qualification process as there is the boys tournament. That is being done because the sport is brand new to member schools and to allow for maximum participation.
“That way we can provide opportunities to as many girls as possible,” Labecki said. “By open, it means anyone from a member school can come.”
Discussions will continue to determine whether there will be limitations per school — in accordance with the number of weight classes provided — and how they will factor into the bracket process.
With this being the first event, it will be hard to determine how many wrestlers will compete, and without a qualification process, it will be hard to know how many will be in each bracket.
Labecki said that could lead to different formats within the brackets.
“Some weight classes will not be filled,” he said. “If there are four competitors in a bracket, it might be a round-robin. If there are two, maybe its a best two-out-of-three situation.”
The hope is that there will be many full brackets of 12 or 16 wrestlers. If not, Lulloff and his staff will have to be ready to make the necessary adjustments.
“Some of that, we’ll be doing on the fly,” Lulloff said. “There will be a lot of problem-shooting on the spot, but we’ll be ready to make it appropriate to crown the right person (as champion).”
The joint effort between the association and local personnel will, of course, be overseen by the WIAA. But Lulloff’s group will also do what it can to leave a mark on whatever is created.
“This is a wrestling rich area, and we have a great venue here with the La Crosse Center,” Lulloff said. “We’ll be in the history book as being the first to host this tournament, and we’re going to make the best we can. It’s exciting for the area.”