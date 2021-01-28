High school wrestling: West Salem/Bangor makes most of unique season

Wolfe was probably the best-known commodity of the bunch before the season began after going 41-11 and placing sixth at 126 in last year’s individual state meet. Brewer knew he needed Wolfe to be a leader for a team that has experience but still on a young side.

“That’s where he has made his biggest contribution for me,” Brewer said. “He has really turned into that guy for us, like he’s the one who will point something out at a team meeting and make me say, ‘Yeah, I should have said that.’”

The commitment to the team — a important component anytime but especially during dual competitions — has also rubbed off on other teammates, who can be found cheering each other on the duration of competitions.

“At the conference meet, I just had to take a minute and take in everything that was going on around me because it’s been a while since we’ve had that,” Brewer said. “When I did that, I look over and see 24 of our kids yelling and screaming as another one of our guys (Hayden Lyga) pinned his opponent.

“That’s great for a coach to see.”

Brewer said Lyga has been one of the more inspiring wrestlers to watch during the season. The senior pinned his way to a Coulee Conference championship at 170 and takes a 9-1 record to the postseason.