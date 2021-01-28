High school wrestling: West Salem/Bangor makes most of unique season

It’s one thing to have a wrestling team ready for a dual meet and quite another to have it prepared for a bracketed tournament.
The COVID-19 pandemic provided plenty of changes to all sports, but wrestling coaches and competitors alike are gearing up for new challenges to be presented by the WIAA postseason this weekend.
West Salem/Bangor co-op coach Josh Brewer couldn’t be happier with the way his Catbirds have attacked such a unique “opportunity” as he calls it. And all Saturday’s regionals offer, he said, is another one.
“The best way to describe the change we are making is they we are going at warp speed,” Brewer said with a laugh. “You wrestle a tournament different than you wrestle a dual.
“It was all about technique, and now it’s about the grind of maybe having five matches in a day.”
The Catbirds, who compete in the WIAA Division 2 Arcadia Regional on Saturday, won all of their dual meets this season and capped it with a championship at the Coulee Conference tournament last weekend. Instead of a bracket, that tournament was wrestled in rounds, but it was still a change from previous weeks.
Teams were initially only allowed to compete in dual meets, but triangulars and quadrangulars were quickly given the green light. But that still only gave wrestlers a couple of matches on any given day.
Like many of his peers, Brewer led his team through virtual practices until Christmas approached and the team was allowed in-person practices. The coach used virtual time for workouts rather than wrestling instruction because that made sense.
The approach turned to technique when they were face-to-face, and now that has been set aside for as much live wrestling as his kids can get. Instead of being forced into condition for early-season tournaments, wrestlers have been ramping up that part of preparation in recent weeks.
“We have a champion workout that I use with them,” Brewer said. “Some of them were really feeling it after that.”
But with that said, Brewer was thrilled with the way his wrestlers arrived to early practices. They were more ready to compete than he’d expected, and that served as a precursor to what was about to happen for West Salem/Bangor.
When Brewer is asked to highlight his team’s performance during a shortened season, his mind can dart from one spot in the lineup to any of the others.
Most in the West Salem/Bngor lineup have wrestled 11 varsity matches, and Brewer has 10 wrestlers with at least nine wins.
Freshman Brett Plomedahl and junior Evan Wolfe are 11-0 at 106 and 138 pounds, respectively. Sophomores Bradyn Glasspoole (120) and Andy Johnson (160) are both 10-1 entering the regional.
Wolfe was probably the best-known commodity of the bunch before the season began after going 41-11 and placing sixth at 126 in last year’s individual state meet. Brewer knew he needed Wolfe to be a leader for a team that has experience but still on a young side.
“That’s where he has made his biggest contribution for me,” Brewer said. “He has really turned into that guy for us, like he’s the one who will point something out at a team meeting and make me say, ‘Yeah, I should have said that.’”
The commitment to the team — a important component anytime but especially during dual competitions — has also rubbed off on other teammates, who can be found cheering each other on the duration of competitions.
“At the conference meet, I just had to take a minute and take in everything that was going on around me because it’s been a while since we’ve had that,” Brewer said. “When I did that, I look over and see 24 of our kids yelling and screaming as another one of our guys (Hayden Lyga) pinned his opponent.
“That’s great for a coach to see.”
Brewer said Lyga has been one of the more inspiring wrestlers to watch during the season. The senior pinned his way to a Coulee Conference championship at 170 and takes a 9-1 record to the postseason.
“He’s a guy who was a below .500 wrestler in the past, but he’s turned it around,” Brewer said. “He isn’t doing anything different, but I think it’s a little more care-free attitude that’s helping him, and he’s doing a great job for us.”
It’s hard to find someone in a Catbirds singlet who hasn’t been impressive in a season filled with expectations — albeit tentative ones with the pandemic looming over everything — when it began.
Brewer knew his team could compete if given the chance with the amount of returning experience it had. He also knew plenty about incoming impact freshmen like Plomedahl and Isaac Schniepp-Duffy (9-2 at 126).
He has been particularly excited with the way his lightweights have worked together. Plomedahl, Nick Ziegler (9-2 at 113), Glasspoole and Schniepp-Duffy, Brewer said, have formed a tight group for workouts and each has done a lot to help make the others better competitors.
That has helped spark what could be considered a breakout season for a program that has been looked at more for its individual talent than team talent in recent years. Successfully demonstrating that shift has been important to Brewer.
“What we didn’t know is whether or not we’d get the chance,” Brewer said. “We are excited that we did.”
