High schoool girls basketball: La Crosse Aquinas senior Lexi Donarski is state's Gatorade player of the year

Aquinas High School senior Lexi Donarski has been selected as the Gatorade girls basketball player of the year in the state of Wisconsin.

Donarski was named to the Associated Press All-State second team as a sophomore and first team as a junior while leading the Blugolds to WIAA Division 4 state championships and has them chasing another one this season.

The Blugolds (23-1) advanced to a sectional championship game against Cambridge (13-12) on Saturday at Madison Edgewood. That games tips off at 1 p.m. with the winner earning a spot in next week's state tournament at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

Donarski, an Iowa State University commit, has been a catalyst for a dominant team that has only lost to Minnesota's top Class AAAA team, Hopkins — one of the top teams in the country.

Donarski, a 5-foot-10 point guard, is averaging 24.0 points, 7.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.4 rebounds per game and has scored more than 2,000 points in her career.

The Blugolds have a 105-3 record since Donarski joined the varsity as a freshman and suffered their only loss to a team from Wisconsin when Howards Grove topped them in the 2017 state championship game.

