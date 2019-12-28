La Crosse area Bi-State semifinalists

The following wrestlers won quarterfinal matches at the Bi-State Classic on Friday night. They will all compete in semifinal matches Saturday morning. This list will be updated throughout the night.
106 pounds: Parker Kratochvill, Holmen (15-5); Tate Flege, Aquinas (14-0).
113: Josh Frye, Viroqua (20-1); Sam Smith, Holmen (14-3)
120: Sam Pellowski, Holmen (12-1)
132: Cale Anderson, Viroqua (20-1); Joe Penchi, Aquinas (13-1)
160: Traeton Saint, Prairie du Chien (20-1)
170: Conor Vatland, Westby (18-3)
195: Bryce Burns, Mel.-Min./G-E-T (18-0); Tyler Hannah, Prairie du Chien (21-0); Drake Schams, Holmen (14-3)
220: Dylan Nottestad, Westby (19-3)
285: Alec Francis, Caledonia/Houston (13-1)