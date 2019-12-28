You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
La Crosse area Bi-State semifinalists

La Crosse area Bi-State semifinalists

From the High school wrestling: Stories and photos from the Bi-State Classic in La Crosse series
{{featured_button_text}}

The following wrestlers won quarterfinal matches at the Bi-State Classic on Friday night. They will all compete in semifinal matches Saturday morning. This list will be updated throughout the night.

106 pounds: Parker Kratochvill, Holmen (15-5); Tate Flege, Aquinas (14-0).

113: Josh Frye, Viroqua (20-1); Sam Smith, Holmen (14-3)

120: Sam Pellowski, Holmen (12-1)

132: Cale Anderson, Viroqua (20-1); Joe Penchi, Aquinas (13-1)

160: Traeton Saint, Prairie du Chien (20-1)

170: Conor Vatland, Westby (18-3)

195: Bryce Burns, Mel.-Min./G-E-T (18-0); Tyler Hannah, Prairie du Chien (21-0); Drake Schams, Holmen (14-3)

220: Dylan Nottestad, Westby (19-3)

285: Alec Francis, Caledonia/Houston (13-1)

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more local sports coverage like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News