MADISON — Junior Johnny Davis scored 31 points and grabbed eight rebounds, but two late baskets by Michael Foster Jr. gave the Milwaukee Washington High School boys basketball team a dramatic 72-71 overtime victory over Central in a WIAA Division 2 state semifinal at the Kohl Center today.
The third-seeded Red Raiders (24-3) had a 71-67 lead after a three-point play by David Hayden, but Washington (22-5) answered with a Foster 3-pointer at the other end. Hayden attempted a drive to the basket with his team still up by a point, but the shot was blocked, and the ball wound up in Foster's hands at the other end. He hit that shot with 3.9 seconds to go.
Central got one last shot but a 3-pointer by Davis as time expired was off the mark.
Noah Parcher added 16 points and Hayden 12 for Central, which also lost to Washington in last year's semifinals.
Foster ended up with 14 points for the Purgolders.
