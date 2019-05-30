Andy Fernholz has resigned as the Logan High School boys basketball coach after 7 seasons.
Fernholz, who took over as the Rangers’ coach in 2012, had a 70-97 record as Logan’s coach, highlighted by a 16-9 campaign in 2015-16.
The Rangers were 9-15 this year.
Logan was the first head coaching job Fernholz held after being hired to teach at the high school.
Fernholz was a standout athlete at Aquinas and played on two NCAA tournament teams at UW-Oshkosh before coming back to the Coulee Region.
The team was informed of Fernholz’s decision, according to Logan athletic director Jordan Gilge, and Gilge said the search for the team’s next coach will begin next week.