La Crosse Tribune Sportsperson of the Year: Holmen wrestling coach Jason Lulloff
HOLMEN — Jason Lulloff was a serious athlete when he attended Kiel High School.
He was a two-time WIAA Division 2 state wrestling finalist and won a 171-pound championship as a senior while being coached by his dad, Charlie.
Lulloff also played football, baseball and was part of the track and field team for the Raiders and squeezed in some soccer between the summer baseball games.
He also felt like he was taking advantage of a “really, really nice weight room.” That changed when he joined the wrestling program at UW-La Crosse in the fall of 2002.
“I was an everyday lifter,” the Holmen High School wrestling coach said. “But when I got to college and got into a real lifting program, I was very embarrassed as far as my knowledge.”
That began Lulloff’s education with weight and speed training and led him to Holmen, where it’s fair to say he has impacted the athletic program as much, or more, than anyone else for the last decade.
Lulloff’s contributions as the school's wrestling coach, assistant football coach and implementation of the popular N.A.S.T.I.E. (Nutrition And Strength Training Intensive Exercise) program have made him the La Crosse Tribune’s choice for its 2018 Sportsperson of the Year.
After starting out as a math teacher, Lulloff switched to physical education and immersed himself in building the school’s strength and conditioning program. Travis Kowalski, then an assistant football coach, was shouldering a lot of the work at that point and was happy to have the help.
“There really wasn’t anything established when I got here, so I was doing a lot myself,” said Kowalski, who now leads the Holmen football program. “When Jason got here, you could see it was a passion for him.”
The passion was purposeful and expanded training for any athlete looking for it. The N.A.S.T.I.E. program is a business owned by Lulloff and not a school program, but he hopes it becomes something run by the district at some point.
Creating the program was a step he felt like he took out of necessity and kept alive due to demand. The business employs supervisors for the weight room and other training programs held at the school.
“When I saw how everyone reacted to it when we started,” Lulloff said, “I had to keep it going.”
Money collected from students is used for those supervisor positions, materials, insurance, facility rental, t-shirts, equipment for the weight room and college scholarships.
Lulloff handles all of this — morning training sessions and classes are offered before school when it is in session and all summer — while balancing his coaching and teaching positions. Participation before school usually reaches the 100s, and it climbs into the 400s during the summer months.
“We do lateral motions, we do plyometrics, jumping, changing directions, starts,” Lulloff said. “We work on body positioning, sprint form, run form explosiveness, weight training.
“We have lessons about nutrition or other things students should understand. I created a 168-page performance nutrition manual that says what to eat and when to eat it, and comes with a shopping list for parents.”
The goal, Lulloff said, is to unite all of Holmen’s programs in working toward a common goal. The numbers show that he is getting there.
“It gets crazy in here about 6 o’clock (a.m.),” Holmen activities director Mark Englerth said. “There are kids pouring into the weight room and all over the place.”
There were also kids all over the place in the small gym used by Holmen’s wrestling team on the first day of practice. Nearly 80 wrestlers — more than 20 of them girls — fought for space as coaches maneuvered around them to direct the action.
Those numbers can also be credited to Lulloff, who has taken a successful program to a higher level of consistency since taking over from Ross Needham prior to the 2010-2011 season.
The Vikings have won 130 duals and lost 23 in that time and advanced to the WIAA Division 1 team state championship dual, which it lost 31-29 to Stoughton, last season.
No Coulee Region wrestling team has won a state championship since the format was introduced in 1992, and Holmen is the third — first in Division 1 — to finish second after Arcadia (1995) and Cashton (2006) accomplished the feat in Division 3.
The gradual rise of a program that has been a team state qualifier four times under Lulloff is as much the result of his demand for goals as it is effort.
Lulloff’s athletes — everyone involved in the program, which includes athletes from all sports — are forever working on reaching established personal goals and creating new ones while finding whatever their potential may be. Lulloff is simply the guide to get them there.
“He takes the time to get to know the kids, and that helps him figure out how to help them,” Kowalski said. “When you get to know him, whether it’s as a coach or a friend, you see right away that he is someone who will always be there to help you if you need it.”
The willingness to make connections on all levels of the Holmen community have helped Lulloff spread his message, which promotes a healthy living style, and his beliefs in how to make those interested as good as they can be in their athletic landscape.
“He expects a lot of the kids he works with and expects them to improve, but he also cares a lot about them,” Englerth said. “He listens to what they have to say, sets the bar high and motivates them to want to work hard.
“It’s not just about teaching the skills of a particular sport for him; it’s also about character. He wants all of the kids, males and females, to be good people and good athletes.”
