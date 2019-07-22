Legion baseball: Brandon Merfeld's grand slam keeps La Crosse Post 52 season's alive

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Brandon Merfeld’s grand slam in the fifth inning helped the La Crosse Post 52 legion baseball team beat Superior Post 435 6-5 on Sunday afternoon in a AAA regional matchup at Carson Park.
The win keeps La Crosse’s season alive as they advance to play Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53 on Monday at 1 p.m. in the consolation round. The winner of that game meets Chippewa Falls Post 77 later in the day in the championship game.
La Crosse loaded the bases with no outs before the lefty Merfeld connected on a pitch from Superior’s Conner Fonger, depositing it into the Eau Claire Express Fan Deck in right field to put his team in front for good.
Post 52 scored a pair of runs in the opening inning to grab an early lead before Superior plated single tallies in the first and third inning to even the game up.
Superior answered the grand slam with three runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Superior made things interesting in the final inning, putting runners on the corners with two outs before pitcher Brandon Stadtler induced a pop-up to first baseman Jared Everson to end the threat.
Stadtler pitched all seven innings for La Crosse, allowing three earned runs to go with four walks and four strikeouts.
Stadtler was also 2-for-4 at the plate with two runs scored and a triple. Merfeld had two hits including his big blast in the fifth inning. Justin Bausch was 2-for-4 with a run batted in.
Riley Rehnstrand was 3-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and two runs batted in while Kaden Kimmes had two hits and an RBI for Superior.
La Crosse and Eau Claire will meet for the second time in the regional round. Eau Claire defeated La Crosse 13-0 in six innings during the final game of the day on Friday. The last game of Friday and all of Saturday’s schedule was postponed due to rain. Chippewa Falls defeated Eau Claire earlier in the day 5-4 to advance to the title game.