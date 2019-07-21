Caledonia legion pitcher Casey Storlie tossed a complete game shutout to lift Caledonia past rival La Crescent Post 595 6-0 on Sunday afternoon.
The victory clinched the No. 1 seed in next week's regional tournament. It starts on Thursday and will be hosted by La Crescent who earned the No. 2 seed.
Storlie struck out 14 hitters while allowing six hits. He also helped his own cause at the plate producing an RBI double in Caledonia's four-run first inning.
La Crescent bounced back in their second game defeating P-E-M 10-0 in six innings.
Bryce Weymiller went the distance, allowing just one hit while striking out eight in six shutout innings.
Thomas Kiesau and Nick Peterson each tallied a two-out, two-run single in La Crescent's five-run first. The La Crescent offense added single runs the next five innings.