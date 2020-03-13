'Like ripping your heart out': Local high school basketball teams understand postseason cancellations but are disappointed nonetheless

“You’ve got to defer to the experts. I’m not an expert on this stuff. None of us are,” Fergot said. “Whatever they say is best is what we’ve got to do.

“There’s a lot of grandparents and maybe great uncles and aunts and family friends that are in those more susceptible age ranges. Gosh, you’d hate to have something happen or have someone get sick or lose somebody.”

King said the cancellations could be used as a teaching point to athletes.

“We try to stress so much through sports that I think it’s one of the last avenues that gives us the ability to teach kids certain life lessons,” he said. “I think this is a good one that no matter what it looks like right now, you must stay mentally tough and physically strong and know that … you don’t always get what you work hard for.

“And again, hopefully there is a brighter side around the corner for everybody in general, not just pertaining to sports. I think the more that people have this attitude the quicker we get out of these situations.”

Still, it hits hard for seniors like Kershner.

“We were so happy to have gotten (to state). It’s such a great experience, but then it was just cut short,” she said. “We weren’t given an opportunity to play in front of a big crowd like our team was two years ago, and we didn’t know that our game against River Ridge was our last one. I just think that we made it so far, we wanted to get an opportunity to be able to complete our goal.”

Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee

