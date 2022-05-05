Local boys' high school roundup: Bangor hands Royall first SBC loss with perfect game

BANGOR — The Bangor High School baseball team recorded a perfect game, winning 10-0 Thursday in the first game of a doubleheader against a Royall team that previously was perfect in Scenic Bluffs play.

Ashton Michek of the Cardinals (10-2, 8-2) threw a perfect five innings in the first game against the Panthers (10-2, 8-1), striking out 10 batters on just 52 pitches.

Michek (1 for 3) also had two RBI and a steal while teammate Samuel Cropp (1 for 4) had four RBI.

The Panthers bounced back in the second game, winning a 4-0 shutout with pitcher Bryce Gruen. Gruen allowed only three hits while his team put up a pair of runs in the third and fifth innings.

MVC

Holmen 9, Tomah 2

HOLMEN — The Vikings (6-5, 4-5) took a lead in the bottom of the first against the Timberwolves (5-10, 2-5) and never looked back.

Junior pitcher Tucker Gegenfurtner pitched 6⅓ innings and only allowed one earned run to Tomah. Four Holmen batters had two hits while senior shortstop Hayden Goodell (1 for 4) and senior outfielder Xzavier Palmer (2 for 4) each had two RBI.

Onalaska 7, Logan 4

ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers (7-4, 5-2) scored all of their runs in the first two innings to beat the Rangers (6-4, 2-4).

Kaden Kokaisal (1 for 3) recorded two RBI for the Hilltoppers as four different pitches contributed to hold Logan to five hits.

Logan’s Gabe Kattchee (2 for 4) had two doubles and two RBI while teammate Curtis Leaver went 2 for 3 with a walk.

Coulee

Viroqua 11, West Salem 1

WEST SALEM — Five runs in the first inning and four more in the seventh helped the Blackhawks defeat the Panthers.

Viroqua, which had eight hits, held West Salem to just three hits while the Panthers committed three errors. Tyler Quackenbush drove in two runs for the Blackhawks, and Kamden Oliver reached safely five times with a single and four walks

G-E-T 6, Onalaska Luther 0

G-E-T 14, Onalaska Luther 3

ONALASKA — The Red Hawks (9-4, 7-2) picked up a pair of victories over the Knights (3-11, 2-7).

First up was a 6-0 win, which completed a game that originally began on April 5. G-E-T led 2-0 when the game was suspended in the fifth inning due to rain, and scored four more runs to close out the win on Thursday.

In the second game, the Red Hawks poured on the runs in a five-inning victory.

Owen Eddy had a big day, going 2 for 3 with a home run and a double, scoring two runs and driving in five RBI. Collin Handke went 3 for 3 with two doubles, three RBI and one run, Zach Grams was 2 for 2 with two RBI and three runs scored and Thomas Haney went 2 for 3 with a run scored.

The Red Hawks had five pitchers combine on a performance that included allowing two earned runs and three total as a unit.

Black River Falls 6, Arcadia 5 (9)

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Tigers walked off on the Raiders in an extra-inning home win.

An infield single by Karsten Hunter (2 for 4) with two outs in the bottom of the ninth forced an error by the Raiders defense and brought home Jack McCormick (2 for 4) for the winning run.

Arcadia was able to force extra innings with three runs in the top of the seventh. Carson Martin went 2 for 4 with a walk and a home run for the Raiders.

Three Rivers

La Crescent 5, Fillmore Central 1

La Crescent 8, Fillmore Central 4

HARMONY — The Lancers took both ends of a road doubleheader against the Falcons behind an impressive day at the plate by senior infielder Karson Pepe.

In the first game, Pepe led his team in hits with three singles as senior pitcher Sam Erpenbach held the Falcons to one run on eight hits.

Pepe changed up his approach in game two, going 1 for 1 with two walks and an RBI. Senior catcher Jack Welch went 3 for 3 with a double. Junior pitcher Eli McCool didn’t allow a hit in four and two-thirds innings, but walked seven batters.

Caledonia 10, Winona Cotter 5

Caledonia 8, Winona Cotter 1

WINONA, Minn. — The Warriors won both games of a road doubleheader against the Ramblers. In game one, the Warriors scored eight runs in the first two innings to hold a big lead throughout the game. A six-run fourth inning in game two once again lifted the Warriors to a win where Thane Meiners struck out 10 batters in a six-inning start.

Ridge and Valley

De Soto 7, La Farge 1

La FARGE, Wis. — The Pirates rode a three-run first inning to a road win over the Wildcats. Bryce Grelle (2 for 4) recorded two RBI while Aiden Brosinski (2 for 4) hit a triple.

Nonconference

Prairie du Chien 8, Fennimore 1

FENNIMORE, Wis. — The Blackhawks took care of their one-off road meeting with Fennimore with senior Aden McCluskey (1 for 3) recording three RBI.

BOYS GOLF

Wabasha-Kellogg Invitational

WABASHA — La Crescent won the W-K Invitational at Coffee Mill Golf Course while Caledonia finished eighth.

Fillmore Central junior Jake Fishbaugher and La Crescent freshman Ryan Nutter tied for the lead on the individual leaderboard, both shooting a 78.

Junior Evan Hawkins had Caledonia’s best individual score, finishing 10th with an 89.

BOYS TENNIS

MVC

Aquinas 7, Sparta 0

The Blugolds moved to 12-0 and 5-0 in conference play with a sweep of the Spartans. Senior Paul Reuteman Jr. and sophomore Samuel Dickinson won the No. 2 doubles match in a perfect 6-0, 6-0.

Tomah 7, Logan 0

The Timberwolves swept the Rangers in a conference meeting on Thursday. Anthony Lord in singles No. 3 went to three sets with Logan’s Erik Moore, winning 2-6, 6-3 and 6-2.

Coulee

Viroqua 5, West Salem 2

VIROQUA — After splitting their four singles contests, the Blackhawks swept the Panthers in doubles competition to get the win in conference play.

