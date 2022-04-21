Local boys high school roundup: Logan baseball walks it off against Holmen

La CROSSE — A walk-off single by freshman Bradley Check helped the Logan baseball team defeat Holmen 7-6 on Thursday.

The Rangers (3-2, 1-2) trailed the Vikings (1-4, 0-4) by one entering the sixth inning, but rallied off runs in each of the final two frames to take the win.

Sophomore pitcher Johnny Leaver struggled at the mound — allowing six earned runs and walking six batters — but went 2 for 4 with a double at the plate. Junior Gabe Kattchee went 2 for 3 with a double while scoring three runs.

Tucker Gegenfurtner recorded two walks and a solo homer for the Vikings, but was tagged with the pitching loss after allowing the winning run to Check.

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL

MVC

Aquinas 2, Onalaska 0

ONALASKA — Aquinas (8-0, 5-0) only needed two hits to remain undefeated with a win over the Hilltoppers (2-2, 2-1).

Senior Kahler Key recorded the win with nine strikeouts in six innings. The Blugolds haven’t allowed a run in three straight outings and have outscored opponents this season 99-17.

Tomah 6, Sparta 5

La CROSSE — Tied heading into the seventh, Tomah (3-2, 2-1) scored a go-ahead run in the top of the inning to secure the win over Sparta (0-5, 0-2).

The Timberwolves were able to hold off the Spartan batters in the bottom of the inning thanks to a relief pitching effort from shortstop Shane Prielipp. Prielipp also went 2 for 3 with two walks.

Coulee

Onalaska Luther 5, Westby 3

ONALASKA — Pitcher Jackson Kendall picks up the win for Luther after allowing one run and one hit in five innings. Four runs in the first two innings was enough for the Knights to beat the Norsemen.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 13, Brookwood 1 (5 innings)

BANGOR — The Cardinals record moves to 5-0 and 3-0 in conference play after holding Brookwood to only three hits.

Dairyland

Blair-Taylor 18, Augusta 8 (6 innings)

BLAIR — Cain Fremstead scored five runs and stole base four times in the Wildcats win over the Beavers. Fremstead and Tavian Schramel each walked three times while Blair-Taylor as a team drew 14 walks total.

Eau Claire Immanuel 8, Melrose-Mindoro 1

EAU CLAIRE — Senior pitchers Austin Williams and Johan Mueller combined to hold the Mustangs to one run while striking out 12 batters. Sophomore Bryce Sydow and junior Blake Wiles each recorded two runs. The Lancers improved to 3-0.

Ridge and Valley

De Soto 13, North Crawford 0 (5 innings)

De SOTO — A dozen runs in the second helps lift De Soto over the Trojans in Ridge and Valley action. The Pirates (4-1) pitchers combined for nine strikeouts and only allowed one hit in a five inning effort.

Nonconference

Central 11, Prairie du Chien 1 (6 innings)

La CROSSE — Central holds Prairie du Chien to two hits while senior infielder Hunter Hess goes 3 for 3 with a walk and three runs.

Senior infielder Jake Rogers recorded three RBIs on 2 for 3 hitting. The RiverHawks improved their record to 4-2 overall.

La Crescent 3, Kingsland 1

La CRESCENT — After ending the first inning even, a two-run fifth inning for the Lancers helped them pick up the victory over Kingsland.

BOYS TENNIS

MVC

Aquinas 5, Tomah 2

La CROSSE — Aquinas improved their record to 6-0 on the season with a victory over Tomah. Blugolds junior Joe O’ Flaherty beat Jonah Nick in three sets, 6-3, 5-7, 6-2. Sophomore Shane Willenbring and freshman Anderson Fortney both won their singles contests in two sets.

Nonconference

Logan 5, West Salem 2

WEST SALEM — The Rangers swept the Panthers in doubles competition and split the singles matches to secure a 5-2 win. Erik Moore and Alex Konczakowski secured the Rangers singles wins while Jack and Kyle Haley won their matches for West Salem.

Sparta 6, Mauston 1

La CROSSE — Sparta nearly took every point in their non-conference meeting with Mauston. Brandon Rand of the Spartans beat Mike Waldhart in two sets without giving up a game, 6-0, 6-0.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0