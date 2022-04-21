Local girls high school sports roundup: Holmen softball team holds off Logan

The Holmen High School softball team fended off a big rally by Logan with a walk-off home run by senior Emily Szak to secure a 17-15 MVC victory on Thursday.

After leading by seven after the second inning, the Vikings (4-2, 2-1) found themselves trailing by two entering the seventh. Szak went 3 for 5 with four RBI while two teammates -- senior Marissa Baker and junior Taylor Pellowski -- added a home run apiece.

After allowing 13 runs in the first three innings, the Rangers (4-2, 2-2) were able to keep Holmen to one run in the next three frames.

Senior Jojo Davis went 3 for 5 hitting as well as a pair of juniors in Jazzy Davis and Adrianna Lien. After starting off with four straight wins, Logan has lost its last two and have fallen out of first place in the MVC standings.

Aquinas 10, Onalaska 2

ONALASKA — Blugolds (5-3, 2-2) junior outfielder Sydney Emineth went 2 for 3 and scored three runs in a win over the Hilltoppers (2-4, 2-2).

Aquinas scored six runs in the second inning and held the Hilltoppers scoreless until the bottom of the fourth. Blugolds senior pitcher Grace Cronk picked up the win with 10 strikeouts.

Coulee

G-E-T 6, Onalaska Luther 0

ONALASKA — RedHawks pitcher Genna O’Neill held Luther to one hit while striking out 11. O’Neill’s strong performance carried over to the plate as well, hitting 2 for 4 and recording two RBI.

Viroqua 7, West Salem 6

WEST SALEM — Three errors in the sixth inning helped Viroqua score five runs to take the lead. West Salem rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh, but it wasn’t enough to come back.

Zoey Clark, Whitney Skrade and Braylan Zitzner each doubled for the Blackhawks.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 17, Brookwood 3 (5)

BANGOR — Pitcher Aliyah Langrehr not only kept Brookwood in check, but went 4 for 4 with two RBI, a double and a pair of triples.

Emma Fortier went 3 for 3 for the Cardinals, while Maddie England recorded five RBI.

Cashton 19, Hillsboro 5

HILLSBORO, Wis. — What was a close game entering the bottom of the third became a blowout behind eight runs by the Eagles.

Chelsie Paulsen went 4 for 4 and recorded a home run, two doubles and six RBI. Ella Brueggen and Teagan Hundt each also recorded home runs.

Dairyland

Blair-Taylor 13, Augusta 2 (6)

BLAIR — Outfielder Lydia Frederixon leads the Wildcats over Augusta with a home run and five RBI while going 3 for 4. Lindsey Steien picked up the pitching win with four innings pitched and five strikeouts.

Ridge and Valley

De Soto 16, North Crawford 3 (5)

STODDARD — Pirates first baseman Elissa Moser drove in five runs on 3-for-4 hitting in De Soto’s blowout victory over North Crawford.

De Soto led 10-2 after the first inning, including an RBI double by Moser and another by pitcher Jenna Gianoli. Gianoli struck out seven in four innings.

GIRLS SOCCER

MVC

Holmen 11, Sparta 1

HOLMEN — The Vikings won by double digits over the Spartans with hat tricks from Ava George and Nora Lee. Kayla Allen recorded a team-high three assists.

Olivia Schnider, Taylor Bembnister, Alaina Hemker and Lola Kinder each scored for the Vikings. Malory Russ scored the lone goal for Sparta.

Aquinas 8, Logan 0

The Blugolds recorded a shutout of the Rangers, scoring five goals in the second half to pick up the win.

Danica Silcox scored a hat trick while Nora Dickinson and Finley Harkness each had two goals and an assist.

Central 4, Tomah 0

TOMAH — Kate Heiderscheit helped Central remain undefeated with goals in both halves as well as an assist on a 74th minute goal by Lilly Ackerman. Goalie Ella Lysne recorded 12 saves in the shutout. Tomah is still winless in conference play.

TRACK AND FIELD

Dairyland Conference meet

BLAIR — Blair-Taylor's girls won, and its boys placed second to Melrose-Mindoro.

The Wildcats swept the 100-meter dash finals with Paige Kelly winning the girls race with a time of 13.32 and DaVonne Turner winning the boys race at 11.9.

The Melrose-Mindoro boys recorded 13 of their 103 team points by taking three of the top five spots in pole vault. Carson Zeman of the Mustangs won the event with a vault at 9 feet, 6 inches.

Nonconference

Westby Invitational

WESTBY — Westby's girls won, and its boys placed second to Mauston.

Sophomore Erin Gluch ran a personal best 25.81 to win the girls 200-meter dash. The boys relay team of Anders Stakston, Grant McCauley, Jack Weninger and Prince Preston won the 1,600 with a time of 47.19.

Arcadia Invitational

ARCADIA — Central won the boys championship , while Bloomer won the girls title. The Raiders finished fourth in boys competition and eighth in girls.

Junior Collin Conzemius of Aquinas won the boys’ 100 with a time of 11.01. Elk Mound junior Aleya Hadenfeldt won the girls’ 100 at 13.57.

Boscobel Invitational

BOSCOBEL, Wis. — Prairie du Chien’s boys and girls teams won the Boscobel Invitational while Cashton finished fifth in boys and fourth in girls.

The Blackhawks dominated in the relay competitions in both divisions, winning four of eight in the girls division and three of eight in the boys division.

