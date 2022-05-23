Local high school sports roundup: Aquinas baseball walks-off Caledonia

The Aquinas High School baseball team secured a 2-1 walk-off win over Caledonia on Monday thanks to an RBI single by catcher Calvin Hargrove in the seventh.

The Blugolds (21-2) end the regular season with a five-game winning streak thanks to Hargrove’s only hit against the Warriors (6-8). Pitcher Will Deets was credited with the win, closing the Warriors out with five strikeouts in two innings.

Caledonia got out to a 1-0 lead in the third on a fielder’s choice RBI by Garrett Konz. Aquinas tied in the fifth on a steal of home by Issac Kujak before Hargrove (1 for 4) secured the win with two outs in the seventh. Chris Wilson (1 for 3) was the one who came across home plate with the winning run.

Brady Augedahl (2 for 4) for the Warriors was the only player to record multiple hits for either team. Augedahl also had the Warriors’ only stolen base.

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL

Coulee

Viroqua 12, Black River Falls 1 (5)

VIROQUA — The Blackhawks (18-7, 9-3) secured a share of the conference championship with a win over the Tigers (6-10, 3-8), their ninth victory in a row.

The Blackhawks scored all 12 of their runs in the bottom of the first inning. Kamden Oliver (3 for 3) led her team with a double and three RBIs. Griffin Olson and Trevor Geary both went 2 for 3 and recorded two RBIs.

Dairyland

Eau Claire Immanuel 12, Blair-Taylor 2 (5)

EAU CLAIRE — The Lancers (14-2) scored seven runs in the first inning and continued to pile on in their win over the Wildcats (5-16).

Zach Nitek (1 for 3) recorded both of the Wildcats two RBIs. Cain Fremstad (2 for 3) was the only Wildcats player with multiple hits.

Nonconference

G-E-T 6, Onalaska 3

GALESVILLE — The RedHawks (13-7) scored all of their runs in the fifth inning of their win over the Hilltoppers(14-8). Pitcher Ethan Stoner struck out three batters and held Onalaska to three runs on the mound while also recording a double and three RBIs at the plate.

RedHawks’ Brenden Brady (1 for 3) also recorded a double while scoring a run. Ben Fass (1 for 3) led Onalaska with two RBIs.

De Soto 11, Onalaska Luther 4

ONALASKA — The Pirates (13-6) picked up a non-conference win over the Knights (5-17) on the road.

De Soto scored each of the first four innings, including four runs in the top of the fourth. Senior center fielder Josh Boardman (1 for 1) recorded three RBIs and drew a walk for the Pirates. Logan Bahr (3 for 3) was perfect at the plate for Luther and scored a run.

Arcadia 6, Tomah 4

TOMAH — Entering the seventh inning tied, the Raiders (7-11) picked up a pair of runs to beat the Timberwolves (10-13).

Vince Braun (3 for 3), Connor Weltzen (2 for 4) and Carson Martin (1 for 4) each recorded a double. Weltzen led the Raiders in RBIs with three and was credited with the pitching win with four strikeouts.

Logan 12, Prairie du Chien 1 (6)

PRAIRIE du CHIEN — The Rangers (10-10) snapped out of a losing streak on the road against the Blackhawks (11-7) in six innings.

Gabe Katchee (2 for 3) got the pitching win for Logan while also hitting a double and recording an RBI. Issac Joley (0 for 1) was walked three times while closing out the Blackhawks with four strikeouts from the mound.

Logan left fielder Nick Gavrilos (2 for 3) had a triple and three RBIs for the Rangers.

SOFTBALL

MSHSL Section 1AA

Cotter 4, Caledonia 0

WINONA, Minn. — The Ramblers (17-3) advanced in the MSHSL Section 1AA tournament bracket, defeating the Warriors at home thanks to the strong pitching of sophomore Madison Hazelton.

Hazelton neutralized the Caledonia batters, allowing one hit and no walks while racking up 14 strikeouts.

After both teams were scoreless through three innings, Cotter took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth, then added two more in the fifth and one final run in the sixth in the four-run win.

Senior Alison French led the Ramblers, going 3 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored, and eighth grader Savannah Repinski was close behind at 2 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored. Senior Hailey Biesanz also drove in an RBI, going 1 for 3.

Junior Emily Ideker picked up Caledonia’s only hit, going 1 for 3.

P-E-T 13, La Crescent-Hokah 5

ELGIN — The hosting Bulldogs (13-6) will move through to the next round of the MSHSL Section 1AA tournament after beating the Lancers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0