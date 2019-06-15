WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — Central High School graduate Noah Parcher and his teammate on the Red team built a comfortable lead over the White during the first half of a WBCA Division 2 all-star game at JustAGame Fieldhouse on Saturday, but it wasn’t enough to win.
The White team outscored the Red by seven points in the third quarter and 13 in the fourth to win 96-94 in the fourth of five games played on Saturday.
Parcher, who will play at Bryant and Stratton College next season, had nine points, 11 assists and four rebounds for the Red, which outscored the White by 11 points in the second quarter for a 49-31 halftime lead. Parcher, who made 4 of 10 shots and was 1-for-4 from the 3-point line, also had a steal and blocked a shot while playing 22 minutes.
Division 3
White 87, Red 83
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — Prairie du Chien’s Hunter Davis scored eight points on 4-for-6 shooting for the Red. He also had two rebounds and an assist while playing 18 minutes.
Division 4
White 82, Red 66
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — Onalaska Luther’s Emery Byus scored six points on 3-for-9 shooting, grabbed three rounds and dished out two assists for the White, which held a 20-11 lead after one quarter.
Aquinas graduate Brandon Merfeld had none points to go with four rebounds and an assist for the Red.
LEGION BASEBALL
Post 52 11, Winona 1
Jared Everson had two RBI for Post 52, which received three hits apiece from Justin Bausch and Jake Prieur at Copeland Park.
Holmen 5, Rochester 4
Holmen 4, Rochester 3
HOLMEN — Ryland and Nevin Wall hit back-to-back solo home runs in the bottom of the sixth inning for the tying and winning runs in the second game.
Ben Byom pitched 6⅔ innings without allowing an earned run in the opener. He struck out seven and walked three. While Cameron Weber was 2-for-3 with two doubles and three runs scored. Adam Quam also drove in two runs on the first game.
Viroqua 13, North Platte 1 (4)
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Viroqua scored nine runs in the first inning and had seven players with at least one RBI.
Hunter Vikemyr was 3-for-3 with an RBI, and Tate Knutson was 1-for-2 with three RBI for Viroqua (9-3). Mason Skrede pitched and allowed one earned run on four hits and a walk while striking out five.