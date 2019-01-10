HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): MVC—Onalaska at Central; Aquinas at Tomah, 7:45 p.m. Scenic Bluffs—Hillsboro at Bangor, 7:30 p.m.; Brookwood at Royall, 7:30 p.m.; Cashton at Necedah, 7:30 p.m. Dairyland—C-FC at Blair-Taylor, 7:30 p.m. Ridge and Valley—De Soto at Seneca. Three Rivers—P-E-M at La Crescent, 7:30 p.m.; Dover-Eyota at Caledonia, 7:30 p.m. Upper Iowa—Postville at Lansing-New Albin Kee.
GIRLS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted: MVC—Onalaska at Central, 5:45 p.m.; Aquinas at Tomah, 6:15 p.m.; Holmen at Logan. Coulee—Viroqua at West Salem; Arcadia at Onalaska Luther; G-E-T at Black River Falls. SWC—Richland Center at Prairie du Chien, 7:30 p.m. Three Rivers—La Crescent at P-E-M, 7:30 p.m.; Caledonia at Dover-Eyota, 7:30 p.m. Upper Iowa—Postville at Lansing-New Albin Kee.
BOYS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Onalaska co-op at Cedarburg, 2:30 p.m.; Barron co-op vs. Tomah/Sparta at Sparta, 7 p.m.; Aquinas co-op vs. Cedarburg at Ozaukee, 8 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY: Badger—Baraboo co-op at Viroqua co-op, 7:30 p.m. Nonconference—D.C. Everest vs. Onalaska co-op at OmniCenter, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING: Coulee—Viroqua at Arcadia, 6:30 p.m. Nonconference—Holmen at Stratford, 5 p.m.; Waukon vs. Caledonia co-op at Houston, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE
MEN’S BASKETBALL: NSAA—Viterbo at Presentation (S.D.), 7:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: NSAA—Viterbo at Presentation (S.D.), 5:30 p.m.
GYMNASTICS: WIAC—UW-La Crosse at UW-Eau Claire, 6:30 p.m.
MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING: Nonconference—UW-La Crosse at St. Cloud (Minn.) Invitational.