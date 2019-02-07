HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): MVC—Central at Sparta; Tomah at Onalaska, 7:30 p.m. Coulee—G-E-T at West Salem; Black River Falls at Onalaska Luther; Viroqua at Westby. Scenic Bluffs—Royall at Bangor, 7:30 p.m.; New Lisbon at Cashton, 7:30 p.m.; Brookwood at Wonewoc-Center, 7:30 p.m. Dairyland—C-FC at Melrose-Mindoro, 7:30 p.m.; Independence at Blair-Taylor, 7:30 p.m. Ridge and Valley—La Farge at De Soto. SWC—Prairie du Chien at Lancaster, 7:30 p.m. Three Rivers—Lewiston-Altura at La Crescent, 7:30 p.m. Nonconference—Minnehaha Academy at Caledonia, 6 p.m.; Lansing-New Albin Kee at Coulee Christian.
GIRLS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): MVC—Central at Sparta, 5:45 p.m.; Tomah at Onalaska, 6 p.m. Coulee—Onalaska Luther at Black River Falls. Scenic Bluffs—Brookwood at Royall, 7:30 p.m. Dairyland—C-FC at Melrose-Mindoro, 6 p.m. SWC—Lancaster at Prairie du Chien, 7:30 p.m. Three Rivers—La Crescent at Lewiston-Altura, 7:30 p.m. Nonconference—Logan at Arcadia.
GYMNASTICS: MVC—Conference meet at Performance Elite Gymnastics, 6 p.m. Nonconference—La Crescent vs. PI/Z-M at Pine Island, 6 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Somerset co-op vs. Aquinas co-op at OmniCenter, 6 p.m.; La Crescent at Le Sueur-Henderson, 7 p.m.; Tomah/Sparta at Black River Falls co-op, 7:30 p.m.; Onalaska co-op at Milwaukee University School, 7:30 p.m.; Stoughton at Viroqua co-op, 7:30 p.m.; West Salem/Bangor at Wisconsin Rapids Tournament.
GIRLS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Onalaska co-op at Milwaukee University, 5 p.m.
WRESTLING: Three Rivers—Caledonia/Houston at Wabasha-Kellogg quadrangular, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE
MEN’S BASKETBALL: NSAA—Viterbo at Valley City State (N.D.), 7:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: NSAA—Viterbo at Valley City State (N.D.), 5:30 p.m.
GYMNASTICS: WIAC—UW-Oshkosh at UW-La Crosse, 6:30 p.m.
WRESTLING: WIAC—Conference tournament at Eau Claire, Wis.