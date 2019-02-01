HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): MVC—Onalaska at Logan, 5:45 p.m.; Sparta at Tomah, 7:45 p.m. Coulee—Black River Falls at Westby, 7:15 p.m. Dairyland—Gilmanton at Melrose-Mindroo, 7:30 p.m. SWC—Platteville at Prairie du Chien, 7:30 p.m. Three Rivers—La Crescent at Rushford-Peterson, 7:30 p.m. Upper Iowa—MFL/Mar-Mac at Lansing-New Albin Kee. Nonconference—Coulee Christian at Weston, 7 p.m.; Mauston at Viroqua; La Farge at Brookwood, 7:30 p.m.; Ithaca at Cashton, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): MVC—Sparta at Tomah, 6:15 p.m.; Central at Aquinas; Onalaska at Logan. Coulee—Black River Falls at West Salem; Westby at G-E-T; Viroqua at Arcadia. Scenic Bluffs—Royall at Bangor, 7:30 p.m.; Brookwood at Wonewoc-Center, 7:30 p.m.; Cashton at New Lisbon, 7:30 p.m. Dairyland—Independence at Blair-Taylor, 7:30 p.m.; Melrose-Mindoro at Eau Claire Immanuel, 7:30 p.m. Three Rivers—Rushford-Peterson at La Crescent, 7:45 p.m. Upper Iowa—MFL/Mar-Mac at Lansing-New Albin Kee. Nonconference—Mauston at Viroqua, 7:30 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Aquinas co-op vs. Tomah/Sparta at Sparta, 7 p.m.; Black River Falls at West Salem/Bangor, 7 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Baraboo vs. Black River Falls co-op at Black River Falls, 7 p.m.; Medford at Viroqua co-op, 7 p.m.
GYMNASTICS: Nonconference—Kasson-Mantorville at Caledonia, 6 p.m.
WRESTLING: MVC—Tomah vs. Logan/Central at Central, 7:15 p.m. Three Rivers—Caledonia co-op at St. Charles, 7 p.m.; La Crescent at Dover-Eyota triangular.
COLLEGE
MEN’S BASKETBALL: NSAA—Dickinson State at Viterbo, 7:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: NSAA—Dickinson State at Viterbo, 5:30 p.m.
GYMNASTICS: Nonconference—UW-La Crosse triangular, 6:30 p.m.