HIGH SCHOOL
TRACK AND FIELD: WIAA state meet at UW-L.
BOYS TENNIS: WIAA individual state tournament at Nielsen Tennis Stadium, Madison.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
Willmar at La Crosse, 6:05 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL
TRACK AND FIELD: WIAA state meet at UW-L.
BOYS TENNIS: WIAA individual state tournament at Nielsen Tennis Stadium, Madison.
Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
Willmar at La Crosse, 6:05 p.m.
Reporter
Colten Bartholomew is a reporter and columnist for River Valley Media Group. Colten is the college sports coordinator for the La Crosse Tribune.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.