HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL: Nonconference—Blair-Taylor vs. Royall at Wisconsin Dells, 12:50 p.m.; La Crescent at Onalaska Luther, 4 p.m.; Prairie du Chien at Waukon, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Coulee—Arcadia at Westby, 6 p.m. Scenic Bluffs—Cashton at Bangor, 7:30 p.m. Nonconference—Blair-Taylor vs. Royall at Wisconsin Dells, 11:10 a.m.; Mabel-Canton at La Crescent, 1:30 p.m.; Sparta at Onalaska Luther, 2 p.m.; Logan at Reedsburg, 2:30 p.m.; De Soto at Boscobel, 5 p.m.; Eau Claire Memorial at Onalaska, 6 p.m.; Richland Center at Central, 7:15 p.m.; Osage (Iowa) vs. Caledonia at Luther College 7:30 p.m.
GYMNASTICS: Nonconference—Central/Logan Invitational at PEG, 10 a.m
BOYS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Monroe vs. Sparta/Tomah at Tomah, 2 p.m.; Onalaska co-op at D.C. Everest, 2 p.m.; Black River Falls co-op at Amery, 2 p.m.; Viroqua co-op at Sauk Prairie, 3 p.m.; West Salem/Bangor vs. Aquinas co-op at OmniCenter, 4 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Viroqua co-op at Rock County, 11 a.m.; Black River Falls co-op at Lakeland, 4 p.m.; Onalaska co-op vs. Sun Prairie at Waunakee, 7:30 p.m.
WRESTLING: Coulee—Conference meet at Arcadia, 9:15 a.m. Scenic Ridge and Rivers—Conference meet at De Soto, 10 a.m. SWC—Conference meet at Richland Center, 10 a.m.
COLLEGE
MEN’S BASKETBALL: WIAC—UW-Platteville at UW-La Crosse, 5 p.m. NSAA—Presentation at Viterbo, 6 p.m. MCAC—Ridgewater at Western, 3 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: WIAC—UW-La Crosse at UW-Platteville, 3 p.m. NSAA—Presentation at Viterbo, 4 p.m. MCAC—Ridgewater at Western, 1 p.m.
BOWLING: V-Hawk Invitational at Pla-Mor Lanes.
MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING: WIAC—UW-La Crosse at UW-Whitewater, 1 p.m.
WRESTLING: Nonconference—UW-La Crosse at UW-Eau Claire Open, 10 a.m.