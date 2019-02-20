HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): MVC—Onalaska at Holmen; Aquinas at Sparta; Logan at Tomah. Coulee—Westby at Onalaska Luther; G-E-T at Arcadia; Viroqua at Black River Falls. Scenic Bluffs—Bangor at Brookwood, 7:30 p.m.; Hillsboro at Cashton, 7:30 p.m. Dairyland—Alma Center Lincoln at Melrose-Mindoro, 7:30 p.m.; Eau Claire Immanuel at Blair-Taylor, 7:30 p.m. Ridge and Valley—De Soto at Kickapoo. SWC—River Valley at Prairie du Chien, 7:30 p.m.
WRESTLING: WIAA individual state tournament at the Kohl Center, Madison.
COLLEGE
MEN’S BASKETBALL: WIAC tournament semifinal—UW-Platteville at UW-La Crosse, 7 p.m.