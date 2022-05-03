Local softball roundup: Ava Smith leads Onalaska past Central

ONALASKA — Senior Ava Smith was a key factor in the Onalaska softball team’s 7-2 win over Central on Tuesday.

Smith got the win on the rubber with six strikeouts. At the plate, Smith went 2 for 3 and recorded three RBIs.

Smith gave the Hilltoppers (3-8, 3-5) the early lead with a two-run homer in the bottom of the first. The RiverHawks (4-8, 4-5) matched Onalaska in hits with eight, but put themselves in a hole with three errors.

Hilltoppers junior Gaonou Her went 2 for 2 with an RBI. Senior catcher Jada Johnson for the RiverHawks went a perfect 3 for 3 and led the team in hits.

SOFTBALL

MVC

Logan 16, Sparta 0 (3)

Logan 15, Sparta 0 (3)

SPARTA — The Rangers (8-3, 5-3) made quick work of the Spartans (0-10, 0-6), winning both ends of their doubleheader in three innings 16-0 and 15-0.

Sophomore Tessa Korn went 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs in game one. Junior infielder Jazzy Davis (2 for 3) hit a double and a triple for two RBIs in game two.

Holmen 11, Aquinas 1 (5)

Holmen 10, Aquinas 0 (5)

The Vikings (11-5, 9-1) handled both ends of their doubleheader against the Blugolds (5-10, 2-8) on Tuesday to grow their lead in the MVC standings.

Coulee

Black River Falls 12, Arcadia 0 (6)

ARCADIA — Senior pitcher Makayla Nortman held the Tigers (5-7, 2-4) to two hits while going 3 for 4 herself in the Tigers shutout win over the Raiders (1-6, 1-4).

Sophomore outfielder Breanne Nortman went 3 for 4 and recorded a game high four RBIs. Both Nortman sisters recorded two steals.

G-E-T 4, Luther 3

ONALASKA — Ryann Duffenbach hit a bases loaded single in the seventh to score the game winning run in the RedHawks (11-2, 8-0) victory over the Knights (8-5, 4-3).

Duffenbach finished 3 for 4 with three RBIs. Genna O’ Neill struckout 10 at the rubber and got the win.

Dairyland

Blair-Taylor 12, Independence/Gilmanton 5 (5)

Blair-Taylor 6, Independence/Gilmanton 4 (5)

INDEPENDENCE — The Wildcats moved to 15-0 overall and 13-0 in Dairyland play with a doubleheader sweep of the Indees.

Game one was tied after two innings at 5-5, but two runs in the third and five more the next inning helped the Wildcats prevail. Leah Kidd went 1 for 2, scored two runs and recorded three RBIs.

Chloe Wagner struckout 11 batters in game two, but nearly allowed a comeback from the Indees after the Wildcats scored six in the first two innings.

Melrose-Mindoro 7, Pepin/Alma 4

ALMA — The Mustangs (11-3, 10-2) stay two games out of first place in the Dairyland standings with a win over the Eagles

