You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Local sport schedule: Friday, February 21, 2020

Local sport schedule: Friday, February 21, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): MVC—Logan at Aquinas; Tomah at Central; Sparta at Holmen. Dairyland—Eleva-Strum at Melrose-Mindoro; Alma/Pepin at Blair-Taylor. Ridge and Valley—De Soto at Weston. SWC—Dodgeville at Prairie du Chien, 7:30 p.m. Three Rivers—Caledonia at La Crescent-Hokah, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): Coulee—Arcadia at Onalaska Luther; Viroqua at West Salem; G-E-T at Black River Falls. Scenic Bluffs—Cashton at Bangor; Brookwood at Wonewoc-Center. Ridge and Valley—De Soto at Weston, 6 p.m.

GYMNASTICS: Coulee—Conference championships at G-E-T, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY: WIAA regional finals—Division 2: Viroqua co-op at River Falls, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE

MEN’S BASKETBALL: NSAA—Waldorf (Iowa) at Viterbo, 7:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: NSAA—Waldorf (Iowa) at Viterbo, 5:30 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Want to see more local sports coverage like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News