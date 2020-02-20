Local sport schedule: Friday, February 21, 2020

HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): MVC—Logan at Aquinas; Tomah at Central; Sparta at Holmen. Dairyland—Eleva-Strum at Melrose-Mindoro; Alma/Pepin at Blair-Taylor. Ridge and Valley—De Soto at Weston. SWC—Dodgeville at Prairie du Chien, 7:30 p.m. Three Rivers—Caledonia at La Crescent-Hokah, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL (7:15 p.m. unless noted): Coulee—Arcadia at Onalaska Luther; Viroqua at West Salem; G-E-T at Black River Falls. Scenic Bluffs—Cashton at Bangor; Brookwood at Wonewoc-Center. Ridge and Valley—De Soto at Weston, 6 p.m.
GYMNASTICS: Coulee—Conference championships at G-E-T, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY: WIAA regional finals—Division 2: Viroqua co-op at River Falls, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE
MEN’S BASKETBALL: NSAA—Waldorf (Iowa) at Viterbo, 7:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: NSAA—Waldorf (Iowa) at Viterbo, 5:30 p.m.