Local sport schedule: Tuesday, Feb. 16

HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL: WIAA regional quarterfinals—Division 1: Wisconsin Rapids at Holmen, 7 p.m. Division 2: Logan at West Salem, 7 p.m.; Sparta at Black River Falls, 7 p.m. Division 3: Mondovi at Arcadia, 7 p.m.; G-E-T at Durand, 7 p.m.; Prairie du Chien at Lancaster, 7 p.m. Division 4: Kickapoo at Melrose-Mindoro, 7 p.m.; Brookwood at Pittsville, 7 p.m. Division 5: Potosi at De Soto, 7 p.m.; Coulee Christian at Independence, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Three Rivers—La Crescent-Hokah at Rushford-Peterson, 7:30 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY: Nonconference—La Crescent-Hokah vs. Aquinas co-op at OmniCenter, 7 p.m.
Todd Sommerfeldt
Sports editor
Todd Sommerfeldt has covered sports for the La Crosse Tribune since 2003 after doing the same previously in the Fox Cities and Rock County. He can be reached at 608-791-8208.
