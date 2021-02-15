 Skip to main content
Local sport schedule: Tuesday, Feb. 16
WHAT'S ON TAP

Local sport schedule: Tuesday, Feb. 16

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL: WIAA regional quarterfinals—Division 1: Wisconsin Rapids at Holmen, 7 p.m. Division 2: Logan at West Salem, 7 p.m.; Sparta at Black River Falls, 7 p.m. Division 3: Mondovi at Arcadia, 7 p.m.; G-E-T at Durand, 7 p.m.; Prairie du Chien at Lancaster, 7 p.m. Division 4: Kickapoo at Melrose-Mindoro, 7 p.m.; Brookwood at Pittsville, 7 p.m. Division 5: Potosi at De Soto, 7 p.m.; Coulee Christian at Independence, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Three Rivers—La Crescent-Hokah at Rushford-Peterson, 7:30 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY: Nonconference—La Crescent-Hokah vs. Aquinas co-op at OmniCenter, 7 p.m.

