Local sports roundup: West Salem volleyball sweeps Neillsville to advance to D2 regional final

WEST SALEM — The West Salem High School volleyball team swept Neillsville in Thursday night’s WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal to advance to Saturday’s regional final.
The top-seeded Panthers had to fight to win the first two sets, both of which went their way 25-23, before taking the third 25-11.
Jaden Hammes led the West Salem attack with 18 kills, while Kendall Gerke had 20 assists and Grace Brigson had 12. Gerke added 18 digs, while Katie Murphy chipped in with 16.
The Panthers will face second-seeded Aquinas in the regional final. The Blugolds swept Black River Falls on Thursday.
Division 3
C-FC 3, Blair-Taylor 0
FOUNTAIN CITY — The top-seeded Pirates earned a 25-18, 25-13, 25-7 victory to advance to Saturday’s regional final against fourth-seeded Melrose-Mindoro.
Three Rivers
St. Charles 3, Caledonia 1
CALEDONIA, Minn. — The Warriors dropped their second straight game as they fell to 1-3.
BOYS SOCCER
WIAA Division 3 tournament
Coulee Christian 7, St. Croix Central 1
WEST SALEM — Caleb DeLeeuw netted four goals, including one just two minutes into the game, and added two assists to lead the second-seeded Eagles, who also got a pair of goals from Mike Mertes.
Levi Miller made 12 saves for Coulee Christian, which advances to play third-seeded Arcadia.
Arcadia 5, Chippewa Falls McDonell/Eau Claire Regis 0
ARCADIA — The third-seeded Raiders will play at Coulee Christian on Saturday.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Nonconference
Viterbo 5, Maranatha Baptist 0
The V-Hawks, who were led by Abigail Mumm’s hat trick, improved to 6-0.
Megan Goodman and Tessa Whitney also scored for Viterbo, which led 4-0 at the half and plays at Lincoln College (Ill.) on Saturday.
