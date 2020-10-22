Local sports roundup: West Salem volleyball sweeps Neillsville to advance to D2 regional final

WEST SALEM — The West Salem High School volleyball team swept Neillsville in Thursday night’s WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal to advance to Saturday’s regional final.

The top-seeded Panthers had to fight to win the first two sets, both of which went their way 25-23, before taking the third 25-11.

Jaden Hammes led the West Salem attack with 18 kills, while Kendall Gerke had 20 assists and Grace Brigson had 12. Gerke added 18 digs, while Katie Murphy chipped in with 16.

The Panthers will face second-seeded Aquinas in the regional final. The Blugolds swept Black River Falls on Thursday.

Division 3

C-FC 3, Blair-Taylor 0

FOUNTAIN CITY — The top-seeded Pirates earned a 25-18, 25-13, 25-7 victory to advance to Saturday’s regional final against fourth-seeded Melrose-Mindoro.

Three Rivers

St. Charles 3, Caledonia 1

CALEDONIA, Minn. — The Warriors dropped their second straight game as they fell to 1-3.

