Local sports roundup: Westby girls' and Luther boys' win Bangor track meet

BANGOR — The Westby girls’ track and field team and Onalaska Luther boys’ track and field team took home team wins from the Bruce Brewer Invitational at Bangor High School on Tuesday.

Westby freshman Erin Gluch recorded a personal best in the girls’ 100-meter dash at 13.59, but fell short of taking first place from Kickapoo junior Lilly Geary — who ran a 13.52.

The Aquinas group of Macy Donarski, Autumn Passehl, Kate Fortney and Gretta Gyllander won the girls’ 4x200-meter relay with a time of 1:53.35, beating out Cashton by four hundredths of a second. Black River Falls junior Heidi Williams won the girls’ shot put competition with a throw of 32 feet and 2 ½ inches.

Luther’s boys team swept the throwing competitions with senior Gavin Proudfoot winning shot put at 46 feet, 10 ¼ inches and discus at 148 feet, 2 inches.

Junior Collin Conzemius of Aquinas won the boys’ 400-meter dash with a time of 50.31 to record a top-10 time in the state, according to MileSplit.

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL

Coulee

Black River Falls 6, Luther 5

Black River Falls 10, Luther 3

ONALASKA — The Tigers take both ends of a doubleheader on the road against the Knights.

G-E-T 2, Arcadia 0

GALESVILLE — Thomas Haney pitched a complete game shutout to lead the RedHawks (7-4, 5-2) past the Raiders (4-7, 2-5) at home. Haney held the Raiders to three hits and two walks.

Dairyland

Independence/Gilmanton 2, Blair-Taylor 0 (5)

Independence/Gilmanton 8, Blair-Taylor 3 (5)

BLAIR — The Wildcats were held to two hits in the first half of their doubleheader against the Indees.

The Wildcats were held to two hits in the first game with only Ryan Flynn and Tavian Schramek reaching base.

In game two, the Indees got out to an early lead and never looked back. The Wildcats managed three runs in the top of the fifth, but the rally was cut off.

Three Rivers

La Crescent 15, St. Charles 5 (5)

LA CRESCENT — The Lancers beat the Saints in five innings behind three RBIs from senior third baseman Zack Bentzen. Bentzen also scored three runs despite not recording a hit. Junior catcher went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs.

Chatfield 8, Caledonia 5

CALEDONIA — A five-run outburst in the third inning helped the Gophers win their road game against the Warriors.

BOYS GOLF

Coulee

Conference meet at Coulee

ONALASKA — Arcadia won a conference meet at the Coulee Golf Bowl with a team score of 171, beating out Black River Falls by six strokes.

Mike Antonelli of the Tigers won the individual competition, shooting a 40. Antonelli beat Arcadia’s Sid Halverson by one stroke and teammate Evan Anderson by two strokes.

G-E-T finished third with a team score of 190, followed by Onalaska Luther at 192.

Three Rivers

La Crescent 161, Fillmore Central 198

LA CRESCENT — The Lancers beat the Falcons in a head-to-head meeting Tuesday at Valley High. The leader of the individual scores was Lancers freshman Ryan Nutter, who hit one-over par with a 36. Senior Carson Reider finished second with a score of 40.

GIRLS GOLF

Fillmore Central 194, La Crescent 226

HARMONY — The Falcons beat out the Lancers by 32 shots for their second win over La Crescent this season.

GIRLS SOCCER

MVC

Central 11, Logan 0

The RiverHawks scored all 11 of their goals in the first half of their win over the Rangers, remaining undefeated with one tie. Kate Heiderscheit, Greta Knapp, Lily Wehrs and Gabby Jarman each recorded two goals for the RiverHawks.

Holmen 1, West Salem 0

HOLMEN — The Vikings only goal was scored by Olivia Schneider on an assist by Kayla Allen. Holmen remained undefeated in conference play and moved within a point of the Panthers lead in the standings.

Aquinas 3, Sparta 3

Senior midfielder Malory Russ scored a hat-trick for the Spartans, including one in the final minute to force a tie with the Blugolds.

With Sparta leading 1-0 after half time, Danica Silcox scored two goals and Finley Harkness added another in the second half to take the lead. Russ shortened the lead just a minute after the Harkness goal and finished the hat trick with just 48 seconds left in the game.

Tomah 1, Onalaska 1

ONALASKA — The Timberwolves and Hilltoppers went to a draw, giving each a point in the conference standings.

BOYS TENNIS

MVC

Aquinas 7, Logan 0

The Blugolds remain undefeated after a shutout victory over the Rangers. The duo of junior Lars Gundersen and freshman Patrick Gundersen won the No. 3 doubles match in straight sets without giving up a game.

Tomah 6, Central 1

The Timberwolves swept the RiverHawks in singles competition and won two of three in doubles. Joe Venner and Anthony Lord each won their singles matches in straight sets without giving up a game (6-0, 6-0). Johan Nick won singles match No. 2 over Robby McMahon in two sets, 6-1, 6-1.

Onalaska 7, Sparta 0

Aiden Sommerfield needed three sets to win the No. 1 singles match over Adam Thompson 6-3, 3-6, 7-5. The rest of the Hilltoppers won in two sets to secure the sweep of the Spartans.

Coulee

Viroqua 7, Black River Falls 0

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Blackhawks swept the Tigers in conference play. Dustin Kenyon won singles No. 1 over Michael Roou, 6-0, 6-3. The No. 2 doubles team of Ben Kane and Owen King defeated Ari Rukavina and Reese Cowley 6-0, 6-2. Every other contest was decided 6-0, 6-0 except one forfeit.

